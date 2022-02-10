High School Roundup | Pirates earn tight road win at Bertie From staff reports David Gough Author email Feb 10, 2022 49 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +1 Kearse +1 Parker Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WINDSOR – The Perquimans boys’ basketball team earned a 71-68 road Four Rivers Conference win over Bertie to sweep the regular season series, Tuesday.Senior Kameron Hall led the Pirates (13-8, 8-5 FRC) with 22 points, followed by Tre’Quan Griffin’s 12 and Saquaon Kearse’s 10.Hall also added eight assists as Nasir Parker led with 12 rebounds against Bertie (7-12, 6-6 FRC).Perquimans, tied with Tarboro in the standings, will have a chance to secure the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament with a win at home against Williamston-Riverside on Friday.Rock Church (Va.) 69, Victory Christian 59: The Eagles (14-7, 6-3 North Carolina Christian Athletic Association) dropped the home contest to the unbeaten Lions (15-0, 10-0 NCCAA) Tuesday.Victory had lost by 30 to Rock Church earlier in the season, before Tuesday’s 10-point loss.First Flight 84, Pasquotank 58: The Panthers (4-16, 0-12 Northeastern Coastal Conference) lost on the road to the first-place Nighthawks (18-4, 12-1 NCC) Tuesday.First Flight’s Isaac Dobie scored 32 points as the junior reached his 1,000th career point in the contest.GIRLS BASKETBALLBertie 52, Perquimans 37: With first place up for grabs, the Lady Pirates (17-3, 7-2 FRC) were unable to split the regular season series with the Lady Falcons (12-4, 8-0 FRC) Tuesday.Bertie was led by Yazmonasia’s 19 points.Perquimans will be the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament next week.New Bern Christian Academy 38, Victory Christian 26: The Lady Eagles (15-3) lost to the Lady Mustangs (17-4) at home Tuesday.First Flight 61, Pasquotank 7: The Lady Panthers (0-19. 0-11 NCC) lost on the road to the Lady Nighthawks (14-5, 9-4 NCC) Tuesday.Emma Richards scored 23 for First Flight. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bertie Win Four Rivers Conference Sport Basketball Perquimans Seed Contest Tournament David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesCorrections officer at PCI collapses, dies after responding to incidentKin' Folk Axe offers customers a throwing good timeSix Eagles sign to play collegiate footballCurrituck Extension director pleads guilty to DWIEdenton's Downing named to Virginia football staffMansfield remembered for athletic successPasquotank sheriff files failure-to-appear chargesWalton opposed City Council's move to suspend manager searchMoreland, McAvoy challenge Bland for District JudgePoor leadership causing EMS personnel shortage Images