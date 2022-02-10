WINDSOR – The Perquimans boys’ basketball team earned a 71-68 road Four Rivers Conference win over Bertie to sweep the regular season series, Tuesday.

Senior Kameron Hall led the Pirates (13-8, 8-5 FRC) with 22 points, followed by Tre’Quan Griffin’s 12 and Saquaon Kearse’s 10.

Hall also added eight assists as Nasir Parker led with 12 rebounds against Bertie (7-12, 6-6 FRC).

Perquimans, tied with Tarboro in the standings, will have a chance to secure the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament with a win at home against Williamston-Riverside on Friday.

Rock Church (Va.) 69, Victory Christian 59: The Eagles (14-7, 6-3 North Carolina Christian Athletic Association) dropped the home contest to the unbeaten Lions (15-0, 10-0 NCCAA) Tuesday.

Victory had lost by 30 to Rock Church earlier in the season, before Tuesday’s 10-point loss.

First Flight 84, Pasquotank 58: The Panthers (4-16, 0-12 Northeastern Coastal Conference) lost on the road to the first-place Nighthawks (18-4, 12-1 NCC) Tuesday.

First Flight’s Isaac Dobie scored 32 points as the junior reached his 1,000th career point in the contest.


GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bertie 52, Perquimans 37: With first place up for grabs, the Lady Pirates (17-3, 7-2 FRC) were unable to split the regular season series with the Lady Falcons (12-4, 8-0 FRC) Tuesday.

Bertie was led by Yazmonasia’s 19 points.

Perquimans will be the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament next week.

New Bern Christian Academy 38, Victory Christian 26: The Lady Eagles (15-3) lost to the Lady Mustangs (17-4) at home Tuesday.

First Flight 61, Pasquotank 7: The Lady Panthers (0-19. 0-11 NCC) lost on the road to the Lady Nighthawks (14-5, 9-4 NCC) Tuesday.

Emma Richards scored 23 for First Flight.