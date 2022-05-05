EDENTON — Perquimans County High School saw athletes place at the Four Rivers Conference championships held in Edenton, Tuesday.
In the girls’ 100 meter dash, Perquimans took the top three spots as Crishya Sellers won with a time of 13.03 seconds, followed closely behind by Jaslyn Holley at 13.07 and Lailana Harris at 13.24.
Harris also finished second in the 200 dash, while Perquimans girls also took first in three field events with Jaslyn Holley winning the long jump event, Jtia Watson taking first in the discus throw and Aniyah Harney winning shot put.
On the boys’ side, Jasiah Felton won the 200 dash, Tre’Quan Griffin won the 400 and Jayden White won the 3200 run after finishing second in the 1600.
Felton took first in the long jump event and Travon Hunter handily won shot put by more than four feet with a 41-foot, 11-inch throw.
BOYS GOLF
NCHSAA golf regionals took place this past Monday with area golfers being represented at the 1A, 2A and 3A levels.
At the 1A regional championship held in Washington at the Washington Yacht and Country Club, Perquimans took fourth place.
Kameron Hall led Perquimans tying for fifth place out of 28 golfers, shooting an 88 (16-over par) while Tanner Sprague finished 13th with a 111, Noah Sweeney finishing tied for 17th with 117 strokes and Brayton Knapp shooting a 130 to tie for 19th.
At the 2A level, Edenton’s Noah Whitley took fourth place out of 46 golfers as the Aces’ senior shot a 78.
Camden’s Peyton Jump took 24th as he shot an 88.
In the 3A level at Four Oaks, Currituck’s Jack Eckerd tied for 11th out of 62 with two others shooting a 79.
Currituck’s Ryan Fisher scored an 88 and Walter Bailey finished with 96 strokes.
Perquimans’ Hall and Sprague, Edenton’s Whitley and Currituck’s Eckerd all qualified for their respective state championships scheduled for this upcoming Monday and Tuesday.
BASEBALL
Perquimans 12, Gates 4: The Pirates (22-1, 11-0 FRC) officially clinched a conference championship with a win over second-place Gates (13-7, 9-2 FRC) in a road game moved to Monday in anticipation of bad weather Tuesday.
Perquimans held a 4-3 lead after two and it stayed that way until they put four runs up in the sixth and seventh innings to pull away.
Tanner Thach doubled twice with two RBIs, while Macon Winslow knocked in four runs on two hits and Jett Winslow had three RBIs on his two hits.
Trenton Sawyer pitched a complete game allowing two earned runs on five hits and two walks as he struck out 10 Red Barons.
The teams close out the regular season against each other at Perquimans Thursday.
First Flight 4, Currituck 2: The Knights (16-7, 10-3 Northeastern Coastal Conference) dropped the road contest to the Nighthawks (15-7, 10-3 NCC) Tuesday, meaning Currituck can no longer win the conference outright.
The teams meet again Thursday in Currituck to end the conference season and the winner will at the very least share first place with Camden if the Bruins beat Manteo for a second time.
If Camden loses its game Thursday in Manteo, the winner of Currituck and First Flight takes the conference outright without any tiebreakers.
Camden 9, Manteo 3: The Bruins (17-5, 10-3 NCC) kept their chances alive for the conference title with Tuesday’s home win over Manteo (6-12, 3-10 NCC).
Camden led 7-0 after three innings as Sam Sanders knocked in a team-high two RBIs and Bradley Elias and Wes Hyatt led the team with two hits each.
John A. Holmes 15, Hertford County 3: The Aces (14-8, 9-4 NCC) cruised to the five-inning road win over the Bears (1-21, 0-13 NCC) Tuesday.
Caleb Chappell had a 2-for-3 day with a home run and four RBIs with Hank Downum knocking home three on two hits. Davis Halstead went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Edenton will host Hertford County to close the regular season.
SOFTBALL
Camden 5, Manteo 1: The Lady Bruins (15-3, 10-1 NCC) officially wrapped up the conference title with the home win over Manteo (8-10, 5-6 NCC) Tuesday.
Manteo’s only run came in the top of the seventh as Camden led 4-0 after two and added an insurance run in the sixth.
On her senior night, Kamryn Nash went 2-for-2 with a home run and triple for three RBIs. Peyton Carver also had an RBI, while senior Sydney Tatum also had two hits.
Morgen Brewton allowed one run on three hits and one walk, while striking out 10 in seven innings pitched.
Camden was scheduled to travel to Riverside-Martin in a non-conference game Wednesday and close out the regular season at Manteo Thursday.
John A. Holmes 20, Hertford County 0: The Lady Aces (11-9, 8-3 NCC) won their road game over the Lady Bears (1-15, 0-9 NCC) easily Tuesday.
Reagan Privott went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and Ashlee Richardson had a hit, walk and four RBIs.
First Flight 11, Currituck 5: The Lady Knights (9-8, 7-4 NCC) lost on the road to the Lady Nighthawks (8-6, 7-4 NCC) Tuesday.
Addyson Romanczyk led Currituck with two RBIs on two hits, while Eboni Bailey went 3-for-4 with a triple in the loss.
The teams meet again in Barco Thursday.
BOYS TENNIS
Clinton 5, Northeastern 1: The Eagles’ 2A NCHSAA dual team state playoff run came to an end in the second round Tuesday to the No. 1 seed.
Wilson Wysor was the lone winner for Northeastern as he defeated Clinton’s Rece Thompson 6-2, 3-6 (10-7) in the No. 1 singles match.
GIRLS SOCCER
Currituck 8, TEACH (Va.) 0: The Lady Knights (13-4-2) earned a non-conference win at home over TEACH (0-7) Tuesday.