EDENTON — The John A. Holmes girls’ soccer team earned a 2-0 shutout victory over Camden in Northeastern Coastal Conference play Wednesday evening at home.
Both goals for the Lady Aces (6-3, 2-2 NCC) were scored in the second half by Bailey Rinehart. One was assisted by Ellie Spear.
John A. Holmes is scheduled to next face Hertford County on the road Monday, while Camden (3-3-1, 2-2 NCC) is scheduled to host Manteo on the same day.
Currituck 9, Northeastern 0: The Lady Knights (5-3, 3-0 NCC) remain unbeaten with their shutout win at home over the Lady Eagles (2-4, 1-3 NCC) Wednesday.
Currituck next faces First Flight on the road Monday.
Lawrence Academy 10, Albemarle School 1: The Lady Colts (0-5, 0-1 Tarheel Independent Conference) lost at home Tuesday to the Lady Warriors (1-3, 1-0 TIC).
The teams meet again on Wednesday.
BASEBALL
Perquimans 2, Bear Grass Charter 0: For the fifth straight game, the Pirates (10-0) shut out their opponent with the home victory over the Bears (5-4) Wednesday.
Perquimans didn’t score until the bottom of the fifth when it scored once and the Pirates added an insurance run in the sixth.
Tanner Thach had a solo home run, while Trenton Sawyer had a hit and RBI. Jett Winslow was the only other Pirate with a hit in the game as Perquimans finished with three total in the win.
Thach pitched six shutout innings allowing just three hits, three walks and striking out seven. Sawyer pitched a clean seventh for the save.
Perquimans is scheduled to host North East Carolina Prep Friday night.
Currituck 5, Granby (Va.) 3: The Knights (6-2) improved their winning streak to six games with the home victory over the Norfolk school making its season debut Wednesday.
The Knights are scheduled to face Camden on the road Friday night.
SOFTBALL
Bear Grass Charter 5, Perquimans 0: The Lady Pirates (5-3) were shut out on the road against the Lady Bears (9-1) Wednesday., only managing three hits for the game.
Perquimans will look to get back in the win column with a home game against North East Carolina Prep Friday.
BOYS TENNIS
Currituck 5, Manteo 4: The Knights (5-1, 4-1 NCC) edged Manteo (2-3, 2-3 NCC) on the road Tuesday.
Andrew Stevenson, Addison Daniel, Westin Stratton and Leland Gaylord all earned singles victories on tiebreakers for Currituck as Stevenson and Daniel teamed up for a doubles win to put the Knights over the top.
Currituck is scheduled to next play in Virginia against Hickory (Va.) on Monday.
Riverside-Martin 8, John A. Holmes 1: The Aces (1-5) dropped their non-conference home contest against the Knights (6-3) Wednesday.
Trent Spear came away with the only match won for John A. Holmes.
The Aces next host Currituck on Tuesday.