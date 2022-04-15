AHOSKIE — The Camden girls’ soccer team defeated Hertford County 9-0 on the road Wednesday in Northeastern Coastal Conference action.
Rylee Rios led the Lady Bruins (6-6-1, 5-5 NCC) with two goals in the game, while seven others scored against the Lady Bears (0-9, 0-9 NCC).
Skilar Parish, Taylor Timberlake, Kalia Reams, Kara Tucker, Savannah Meier, Courtney Forbes and Annalise Barlow all added one throughout the match.
Camden will have the next week off before facing Edenton on Monday, April 25.
Currituck 9, Pasquotank 0: The Lady Knights (10-4-1, 9-1 NCC) earned the road conference win over the Lady Panthers (1-9, 1-9 NCC) on Wednesday.
Currituck was scheduled to host TEACH (Va.) Thursday.
First Flight 9, John A. Holmes 1: The Lady Aces (9-6, 5-5 NCC) lost at home to the Lady Nighthawks (9-3, 7-2 NCC) Wednesday.
Bailey Rinehart scored Edenton’s only goal, while First Flight freshman Jordan Cobb scored six times.
The Lady Aces are off until their game against Camden on April 25.
Manteo 9, Northeastern 0: The Lady Eagles (6-8, 3-7 NCC) were shut out on the road against Manteo (11-3, 9-1 NCC) Wednesday.
Northeastern was scheduled to host Perquimans Thursday.
BOYS TENNIS
Northeastern 5, Manteo 1: In a tie-breaking match held at Currituck County High School in an effort to decide seeding in the playoffs, the Eagles (4-6, 3-5 NCC) earned their second win in three attempts over Manteo (4-6, 3-5 NCC), Wednesday.
James Hornthal, John Sanders, Bennett Simpson, Liam Konhaus and Gavyn Bright all earned singles victories for Northeastern.