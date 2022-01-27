EDENTON – The Northeastern boys’ basketball team defeated John A. Holmes 65-40 on the road Tuesday night.
The Eagles (11-1, 6-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference) were led by freshman Tyell Saunders’s 18 points as seniors E.J. Gatling and Kaveon Freshwater led with 14 and 12 points, respectively.
Freshwater hauled in a team-high nine rebounds, while Saunders had six assists for the game.
Washington County 89, Perquimans 86: The Pirates (10-4, 5-1 Four Rivers Conference) lost their first conference game in overtime on the road, Tuesday.
Perquimans trailed 45-32 at halftime before forcing overtime against the Panthers (8-3, 5-0 FRC).
Junior Michaiah Smith led Washington County with 28 points.
Rock Church (Va.) 77, Victory Christian 47: The Eagles (9-6, 1-2 North Carolina Christian Athletic Association) dropped their road contest to the Lions (11-0, 7-0 NCCAA) on Tuesday.
Rock Church was led by D.J. Dillon’s 36 points and Jordan Myrick’s 31 points. Victory was led by Ryan Williams’s 29 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Perquimans 81, Washington County 22: The Lady Pirates (13-2, 5-1 FRC) dominated the Lady Panthers (1-5, 0-2 FRC) on the road Tuesday night.
Perquimans has won four of its last five games.
Northeastern 62, John A. Holmes 27: The Lady Eagles (8-2, 2-1 NCC) cruised to the road victory against the Lady Aces (4-12, 2-5 NCC).