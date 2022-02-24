Camden’s Andre Barnett (with ball), seen here in a game against John A. Holmes in February, had his high school career come to an end as the Bruins lost their 2A NCHSAA first round playoff game to South Granville, Tuesday in Creedmoor.
CREEDMOOR — The Camden boys’ basketball team lost their 2A NCHSAA first round playoff game 50-46 to No. 10 South Granville Tuesday night.
The No. 23 Bruins (11-14) held an 18-15 lead after the first quarter over the No. 10 Vikings (17-10) in their upset bid, but a 15-8 second quarter for South Granville put the higher seed up 30-26 at halftime.
Camden again managed to take a 41-38 lead after the third quarter, but the Vikings avoided the upset with a 12-5 fourth quarter.
Terry Sanford 62, Currituck 51: The No. 24 Knights (13-12) were eliminated in Tuesday night’s 3A first round game against the No. 9 Bulldogs (18-8) in Fayetteville.
Currituck found itself down 29-15 by halftime and 48-29 after three quarters as the No. 9 seed moved on.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Farmville Central 62, Camden 21: The No. 30 Lady Bruins (8-15) lost their first round game of the 2A playoffs on the road to the No. 3 Lady Jaguars (23-4) Tuesday.
Camden’s Tessa Dodson led the road team with seven points in their final game of the season.
East Carteret 58, John A. Holmes 45: The No. 29 Lady Aces (7-18) had their season come to an end with the road loss to the No. 4 Lady Mariners (17-2) in Tuesday’s first round 2A playoff game.