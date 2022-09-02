Currituck Ryan Fisher vs. Fork Union

Currituck's Ryan Fisher (with ball), shown during last week's game against Fork Union Military Academy (Va.), ran for 59 yards against Hickory (Va.) Thursday night at Currituck County High School.

 Photo by Christian Richardson

BARCO — The Currituck football team improved to 2-0 with a 28-7 home win over Hickory (Va.) Thursday night.

R.J. Seymore was almost perfect in the air for the Knights completing 10 of 11 passes for 133 yards and three touchdowns.