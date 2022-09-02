BARCO — The Currituck football team improved to 2-0 with a 28-7 home win over Hickory (Va.) Thursday night.
R.J. Seymore was almost perfect in the air for the Knights completing 10 of 11 passes for 133 yards and three touchdowns.
On the ground against the Hawks (0-2), Currituck combined for 133 rushing yards, with Ryan Fisher leading the pack by going for 59 yards on 12 carries.
Seymore added 20 yards on six carries, while Damon Gerres had five touches for 15 yards, Devin Duke had one carry for 15 and Damon Duke had one carry for 14.
Damon Duke also had four receptions for 56 yards, while Damien Hicks’ one catch went for a game-long 56-yard play and a touchdown.
The Knights travel to Lake Taylor (Va.) next Friday.
GIRLS TENNIS
John A. Holmes 7, Northeastern 2: The Lady Aces (5-0, 2-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference) dominated their home match against the Lady Eagles (0-2, 0-1 NCC) Thursday.
Edenton had singles winners in Ellie Spear, Liza Bond, Carson Ray, Molly Harvill and Kate Foster as Jada Simpson earned the only Northeastern singles victory.
Doubles teams of Spears and Bailey Rinehart, and Bond and Ray, won matches for the Lady Aces, while Mary Ellen Foreman and Briley Munden took a doubles win home for the Lady Eagles.
Northeastern next hosts First Flight on Tuesday, while Edenton was scheduled to host Gates Friday before hosting Currituck on Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Washington 7, Northeastern 0: The Eagles (2-2-1) were shut out on the road in a non-conference game against the Pam Pack (4-1) Thursday.
Northeastern has one game next week home against Cape Henry Collegiate (Va.) on Wednesday.
VOLLEYBALL
Perquimans def. South Creek 25-3, 25-0, 25-5: The Lady Pirates (4-1, 1-0 Four Rivers Conference) rammed through the Lady Cougars (2-3, 0-1 FRC) on the road Thursday.
Daven Brabble had 11 kills in the win followed by Victoria Williamson’s 10.
Maddie Chaulk, Eby Scaff and Ellie Jackson each had six serving aces and Chaulk had 22 assists with Ellie Jackson pitching in 11.
Jackson served for each of the 25 points in the 25-0 second set.
Perquimans hosts North East Carolina Prep on Tuesday.
Camden def. Pasquotank 25-14, 25-8, 25-10: The Lady Bruins (4-0, 1-0 NCC) swept the Lady Panthers (0-1, 0-1 NCC) on the road Thursday.
Carlyn Tanis led the way with 10 kills for Camden followed by Tessa Forehand’s nine, Aaliyah Anderson’s seven, and Maggie Langton’s six.
Tanis also had four aces, while Autumn Jiminez and Faith Underwood both had three.
The Lady Bruins next host Currituck on Tuesday as Pasquotank hosts Hertford County.
First Flight def. Northeastern 25-12, 25-12, 25-10: The Lady Eagles (0-1, 0-1 NCC) were swept on the road by the Lady Nighthawks (3-1, 1-0 NCC) Thursday.
Northeastern travels to Edenton on Tuesday.
