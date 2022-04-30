KILL DEVIL HILLS — In an intriguing non-conference baseball matchup between the Four Rivers Conference first-place Perquimans Pirates and Northeastern Coastal Conference second-place First Flight Nighthawks, the Pirates won handily 8-0 Thursday night.
Tanner Thach went 2-for-4 in the game with a home run and a triple. His 11th home run of the season helped him earn three RBIs in the game.
Jett Winslow followed with a 2-for-2 night with a walk and a run knocked in, while Eli Gregory added a hit and RBI as well.
Thach also pitched five shutout innings striking out eight as Trenton Sawyer pitched the final two innings striking out four.
Perquimans (21-1) scored three runs in the top of the first, four in the third and one in the sixth against the Nighthawks (13-7).
The Pirates are scheduled to head to Gates on Tuesday where a win will clinch a conference championship in the first year in their new conference.
SOFTBALL
Currituck 15, Pasquotank 1: The Lady Knights (9-7, 7-3 NCC) defeated the Lady Panthers (2-10, 0-9 NCC) in Elizabeth City Thursday.
Currituck scored five runs in the first and third innings on its way to a five-inning victory.
Madison Cartwright led the way going 2-for-3 with three RBIs as Kaydence Hassell also went 2-for-3 with two runs batted in.
Kendra Daniels and Mirenda Shields both had two hits for the Lady Knights, while Hassell pitched three innings of two-hit ball and no runs and Daniels pitched the final two innings allowing one earned run in the fifth.
Currituck is scheduled to face First Flight on the road Monday, while Pasquotank’s final game of the season was scheduled for Friday night on the road against the Nighthawks.
TRACK AND FIELD
Northeastern High School held their final regular season meet Wednesday before conference championships next week with Currituck, Edenton, Pasquotank, Perquimans and Gates participating.
NHS boys had winners in the 100 and 200 dashes with Yahan Wood winning the 100 and Jalen Melson winning the 200.
Also winning was Quavion Martin in the 110 and 300 hurdles and in the field, Junior Payton-Kimble won the discus throw.
On the girls’ side, Azaria Gallop won the 100 dash and Indya Cradle won the 200 as Jessica Jenkins was victorious in the high jump in the field.
For the Currituck girls, Ashley Reinke won the 400 dash, Kylee Dinterman won the 800 and 1600 runs, while Arianna VanGelder took first in the 300 hurdles.
In the field, Ashley Lindsey won the discus and shot put events.
For the Currituck boys, Michael Sweeney won the 300, Bryson Green won the 800, Gavin Jessup won the 1600 and in the field, Ernest Harris took first in the high jump.as Benjamin Thibodeau won shot put.
Edenton’s Sarai Leigh took first in the girls’ 100 hurdles and triple jump as Jaylon Gurganus won the boys’ triple jump.
Trinity Brooks of Pasquotank took first in the girls’ long jump and Perquimans’ Jayden White won the boys’ 3200 run.