John A. Holmes’ Loghan Wagner (3), shown during a game from earlier this season, scored five times against Riverside-Martin, Wednesday in Edenton.

 Andre’ Alfred/Chowan Herald

WILLIAMSTON — The John A. Holmes boys’ soccer team beat Riverside-Martin 8-2 on the road Wednesday.

The unbeaten Aces (6-0) led 5-1 at halftime over the Knights (0-6).