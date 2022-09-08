WILLIAMSTON — The John A. Holmes boys’ soccer team beat Riverside-Martin 8-2 on the road Wednesday.
The unbeaten Aces (6-0) led 5-1 at halftime over the Knights (0-6).
Updated: September 8, 2022 @ 3:48 pm
Loghan Wagner scored five goals for Edenton with David Gonzalez, Trent Spear and Connor Copeland adding the others.
Copeland, Daniel Emminizer, Mark Perez and Malachi Soto combined for four assists.
The Aces were scheduled to host Gates on Thursday and jump into conference play in Manteo on Monday.
Perquimans 7, Northeast Academy For Aerospace and Advanced Tech 1: The Pirates (1-4) earned their first win of the season with the Wednesday home game.
They led 6-0 after the first half over the Griffins (2-2).
Norfolk Collegiate (Va.) 4, Currituck 0: The Knights (0-4) were shut out on the road against the Mighty Oaks (1-0) Wednesday.
Currituck will have its first game against a North Carolina opponent this season begin conference play when it heads to Camden next Wednesday.
GIRLS TENNIS
John A. Holmes 6, D.H. Conley 3: The Lady Aces improved to 8-0 with the home non-conference victory over the Lady Vikings (1-1) Wednesday.
Ellie Spear, Bailey Rinehart, Liza Bond and Carson Ray earned singles wins with Spear and Rinehart, and Bond and Ray, teaming up for two doubles wins.
Edenton was scheduled to head to Manteo Thursday before hosting Washington on Monday.
VOLLEYBALL
Washington def. John A. Holmes 18-25, 25-21, 25-22, 23-25, 16-14: The Lady Aces (3-5) had their home non-conference match against the Lady Pam Pack (5-3) come down to the wire in five sets Wednesday.
Edenton was scheduled to host Pasquotank Thursday before heading to Currituck on Tuesday.
