...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO 10 AM
EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming
northwest Wednesday night. Waves 2 to 3 feet and rough waters
expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 10 AM Wednesday to 10 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Camden County's Jordan Cooper (12), shown here during a 2021 basketball game, scored 10 points in the Bruins' win, Monday at Gates.
GATESVILLE — The Camden boys’ basketball team earned its first win of the season Monday with a last-second 47-45 road win over Gates.
The Bruins (1-1) trailed 36-31 after three quarters before outscoring the Red Barons (0-1) 16-9 in the final period.
Xzavior Wiggins, who led Camden with 14 points and contributed seven rebounds, came up with an offensive board in the final seconds and went back up for the game-winning basket with just a few seconds remaining.
Jordan Cooper and J’ron Pendleton also reached double-digits for the Bruins with 10 points each. Matt Bonilla led the team with nine rebounds.
The two teams meet each other again on Thursday in Camden.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Gates 51, Camden 41: The Lady Bruins (1-1) lost their first game of the season on the road against the Lady Red Barons (1-0) Monday.
Camden fell behind 16-4 after the first quarter and was unable to sustain a comeback despite outscoring Gates 12-8 in the second quarter.
Faith Underwood and Tessa Dodson scored 16 and 14 points, respectively, for the Lady Bruins in the loss. Aaliyah Anderson came up with 11 rebounds and seven steals.