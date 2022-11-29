021621_eda_basketball_camden_perquimans_cooper_sawyer_boys

Camden County's Jordan Cooper (12), shown here during a 2021 basketball game, scored 10 points in the Bruins' win, Monday at Gates. 

 The Daily Advance

GATESVILLE — The Camden boys’ basketball team earned its first win of the season Monday with a last-second 47-45 road win over Gates.

The Bruins (1-1) trailed 36-31 after three quarters before outscoring the Red Barons (0-1) 16-9 in the final period.