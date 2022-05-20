BARCO — The Currituck Lady Knights couldn’t have dreamed up a better start to their 3A NCHSAA second-round state playoff game at home against Carrboro.
In the opening minute, the Currituck attack made its way up the field as Lisa Phillips was to the right of the goal nearing the goal line and passed the ball inward to Savannah Merritt.
Merritt received the ball, kicked the ball by Carrboro goalkeeper Julia DeVries and just like that Currituck was up 1-0.
“It’s actually what we practiced yesterday,” Currituck head coach Madison Phillips said. “Our entire practice was on quick attacks to the side, cross, quick finish. The girls just executed. I’m very happy with their hustle. They came out ready to play and they came out ready to play position soccer, ball movement and that really paid dividends tonight.
Merritt’s opening goal helped the No. 8 Lady Knights come out on top in the end as they led the whole way against the No. 9 Lady Jaguars, winning the game 3-1.
The goal was also the only one of the first 40 minutes as even though Currituck (16-4-2) had a number of decent looks in the first half and couldn’t add on, the defense of the Lady Knights never really let Carrboro (14-5-1) get a clear shot at the net.
Phillips was pleased with how the Currituck backfield kept control of the game for the Lady Knights.
“That’s been one of our strengths all season,” he said. “They just work together, not afraid to take a hit to stop the ball, not afraid to put their bodies in front of the ball and they’re really good at starting the attack from the back.”
He also noted that he thought the Lady Knights’ physicality got in Carrboro’s head a little bit since he said that the Northeastern Coastal Conference tends to be a more physical conference.
As time was set to expire in the first half, it looked like the Lady Knights pushed another one home for a two-goal lead.
In the box near the goal line, Abigail Smith used a short pass back out to Kaylee Campbell-Sinchongco, who buried it and the team began to celebrate.
But the 2A state championship runner-up of last season in Carrboro caught a break as the official whistled the first half over before the ball crossed the line, making for a little bit of controversy as the teams went back to their respective benches for halftime.
A yellow card was given to a Currituck player in the midst of it.
A quick start, however, proved to be the theme of the day for Currituck as it had another early-half goal coming out of the break.
This time, it was three minutes in and while it was the same two girls, the roles were reversed.
As both Merritt and Phillips ran to the goal line, Merritt used a short cross pass to her left and Phillips punched the ball in for a 2-0 lead.
“It was very nice to get the breathing room,” coach Phillips said.
About 10 minutes later, Carrboro had its best chance at the net to that point when Julia Sprang hit the crossbar and Amanda Brickner did the exact same on a shorter shot after she rebounded Sprang’s ball.
No more than two minutes after Currituck survived that onslaught, it happened to the Lady Knights as well.
Phillips sprinted with the ball for more than half the field, got inside the penalty box and also hit the crossbar. There was some question if the ball went over the line, but the official ruled no goal and play continued on.
With about 13 minutes to go, Phillips had another sprint up the field with the ball and this time it resulted in a goal, albeit not from her.
Phillips was fouled inside the penalty box and defender Reagan Daniel was tasked with the penalty kick for Currituck.
The senior kicked it top shelf for a goal that felt like a dagger as that made it 3-0.
Carrboro avoided the shutout when Brickner snuck a goal past Currituck goalkeeper Grace Walls with 2:30 to play, but Walls made a lot of key plays before then to help the Lady Knights advance to the third round.
It will be the first time the Currituck girls soccer program has reached the third round of the state playoffs in four years.
“We scheduled some really tough non-conference games to prepare us for this and it worked,” Phillips said. “The girls really, really stepped up.”
They will hit the road for the first time in the postseason when they face No. 1 James Hunt on Monday.
OTHER SCORES
Perquimans 4, Union 1: The No. 4 Lady Pirates (9-4-2) handled the No. 13 Lady Spartans (8-9-1) with little issue in the 1A NCHSAA second-round playoff game Thursday in Hertford.
Perquimans, which had a bye in the first round, started off its first playoff game since the program's reemergence in 2019 with a 3-1 first half.
Another goal was added in the second half.
Mary Woodward, Anna Fisher, G'Nasia Moore and Ashlyn Overman all scored for the home team with Woodward and Fisher each adding an assist to their evening.
The Lady Pirates will have at least one more home game this season when they face No. 21 East Columbus Monday evening.
North Carolina School of Science & Math 1, John A. Holmes 0: One second half goal from the No. 2 Lady Unicorns (16-2-1) was the difference in the 2A second round road game for the No. 18 Lady Aces (12-8-1).
The season-ending loss was Edenton's first second-round appearance since 2018.