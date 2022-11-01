HERTFORD — The Perquimans boys’ soccer team advanced to the second round of the NCHSAA 1A state playoffs after beating Roxboro Community School 4-2 on Monday night.
In their first home playoff game in school history, the Pirates wasted little time getting on the board, scoring within the first five minutes on a goal from sophomore Austin Glover. Roxboro responded promptly, scoring at the 15th minute to tie the game at 1-1.
Just a few minutes later, Roxboro scored another goal to take the lead, but it was called back due to offsides. A minute later, Roxboro had a free kick just outside the 18-yard box, and Pirates goalie Nathan Biter was able to come up with the save.
After weathering this storm from Roxboro, Perquimans responded in the 34th minute, when a ball was crossed into the box. Tanner Wheatley was able to make contact with the ball inside of the box and scored to put the Pirates up 2-1 going into the half.
Perquimans opened up the second half in control and looked like the better team. The Pirates maintained possession a majority of the time and repeatedly had the ball in their attacking third. Roxboro was able to respond on a counter, taking the ball down the field and scoring in the 55th minute to tie the game 2-2.
Following Roxboro’s goal, Perquimans added back-to-back goals of their own in the 62nd and 63rd minutes. Hunter Phthisic put the Pirates on top, and Jakob Twine added to the lead for an insurance goal.
After taking the lead, Perquimans was able to shut down Roxboro and remain in control for the remainder of the game to advance to the next round.
“This year was the first season we won the conference championship in school history, with an undefeated 6-0 conference record. The boys have played great all season, and I thought they played a great game tonight,” Perquimans County Head Coach Michael Castle stated. “Even when it was 1-1, 2-1, or 2-2, the boys still stayed with it, and they never gave up. They kept going the entire time, and they never gave up. I am just so proud of them.”
With the victory, Perquimans advances to the second round, and will host Cape Hatteras at home on Thursday.