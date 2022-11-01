Perquimans Nixon vs. Roxboro Soccer

Perquimans’ Jacob Nixon (17) and Roxboro Community’s Alexander Heindselman (29) fight for a ball during the Pirates’ 1A NCHSAA first-round state playoff win Monday in Hertford.

 David Gough/The Daily Advance

HERTFORD — The Perquimans boys’ soccer team advanced to the second round of the NCHSAA 1A state playoffs after beating Roxboro Community School 4-2 on Monday night.

In their first home playoff game in school history, the Pirates wasted little time getting on the board, scoring within the first five minutes on a goal from sophomore Austin Glover. Roxboro responded promptly, scoring at the 15th minute to tie the game at 1-1.