CAMDEN — A rocky start that evolved into a six-run deficit against Currituck turned out to be no problem for the Camden softball team on Tuesday.
The Lady Bruins took advantage of a two-out error in the bottom of the fifth to plate six consecutive unearned runs and tie the game 8-8.
Both teams exchanged leads late until Carlyn Tanis came through with a walk-off single in the seventh to complete the 11-10 comeback victory for Camden.
“Our girls didn’t get down on themselves, they believed in themselves and they battled back and kept cutting the score down,” Camden head coach Tom Arnette said. “Finally got to the point they believed they could hit the pitching and they did a good job.”
Currituck (3-2, 0-1 NCC), which came to Camden Tuesday with seven straight losses against the Lady Bruins dating back to April 2017, couldn’t have started out much better.
Amelia Cervantes beat out a throw from shortstop to lead the game off with an infield single and Addyson Romanczyk followed two batters later with her first of three doubles on the night.
Eboni Bailey knocked them in with a single to left for an early 2-0 lead and with two outs, Mirenda Shields cleared the center-field fence easily for a two-run home run to make it 4-0.
They tacked on a run with one out in the second on Romanczyk’s second double, but Camden pitcher Cayleigh Martin got out of a one-out, runners-in-scoring position jam to limit the damage.
“We started well, we just didn’t finish well. Somewhere along the way, we lost it,” Currituck coach Ray Cartwright said.
Martin finally got a clean inning in the third with three consecutive ground outs, including a leadoff one from Shields, on six pitches.
Meanwhile, Romanczyk was, for the most part, quieting the Camden (7-1, 3-0 NCC) bats.
In four innings of work, she held the Lady Bruins scoreless three times with just one hit allowed in the first, second and fourth innings combined.
Camden, though, briefly broke into its five-run deficit in the third.
Tanis began a rally with a one-out double and Peyton Carver followed with a single before stealing second.
Ruby Arnette then knocked them home with a two-run single to get within 5-2.
Currituck answered in the top of the fourth with a second two-run single from Bailey to make it 7-2, this time with two outs.
The Lady Knights’ lead increased to a game-high 8-2 in the fifth when Romanczyk grounded into a fielder’s choice with bases loaded.
Kailey Bryant came in to pitch to begin the bottom of the fifth and while Bryant walked a couple Camden batters, she forced a popup to second base for what looked to be the third out.
The ball was dropped, however, and the inning – and game – began to unravel on the Lady Knights.
The error, occurring on a Morgan Gallop popup, scored Tessa Dodson to make it 8-3.
Aaliyah Anderson, who nearly hit a three-run homer in her at-bat if not for being a few feet foul, then hit a two-run single and after advancing to second on the play, she scored two wild pitches later to make it 8-6.
Kaitlynn Barnes walked on the second wild pitch as she eventually scored on a throwing error after a Martin ground ball.
Emma Young capped off the rally with an RBI single to left-center field to tie the game 8-8.
“They did a good job taking advantage of (the error),” Arnette said. “They ran the bases very aggressively right there and put us in a situation where we could score a few runs.”
The crooked inning began a back and forth between the two teams.
Currituck responded in the sixth inning as it loaded the bases with two outs before Cervantes was hit by a Young pitch to give the Lady Knights a 9-8 lead.
Camden answered by getting its first lead of the game in the bottom half thanks to an Anderson two-run single that scored Arnette and Gallop with two outs to make it 10-9 Lady Bruins.
Now with a chance to close out the game for the win in the top of the seventh, the Lady Bruins just about got there.
Young got Romanczyk to pop up to the catcher for the first out and after a single and double from Bailey and Bryant, respectively, she got Shields to fly out to right field in a way that held the leading runner at third base.
Kendra Daniels, though, looped a 1-0 pitch for a single the opposite way into right field to tie the game 10-10 and extend the game with a chance to take the lead and runners on the corners.
Young and Camden would get out of the jam when Savannah Banks attempted a bunt but was ruled out since her foot was out of the batter’s box.
Cartwright went back to Romanczyk in the pitcher’s circle in the bottom of the seventh, but this time Camden had less trouble putting something together.
Martin began it with a single, Young walked and Dodson sacrifice-bunted the runners over.
Tanis then delivered on a 2-2 pitch with a chopped single into right field to give the Lady Bruins their sixth straight victory.
“Dodson did a great job getting the sacrifice bunt down and (Tanis) is our top hitter, I expected nothing less than what she did,” Arnette said.
The teams combined for 28 hits with Currituck, despite the loss, accounting for 18 of them.
The Lady Knights look to avenge the loss at home on Friday.
“Looking forward to Friday night,” Cartwright said.