The Camden and Perquimans softball teams both saw their postseason runs come to an end Friday night.
Camden lost their 2A fourth round game in heart-breaking walk-off fashion to unbeaten Washington, while Perquimans lost its 1A fourth round game to Vance Charter via the 10-run rule.
With the help of other media outlets, more details are below:
Washington 4, Camden 3
WASHINGTON — Fourth-seeded Camden County’s softball season is over after a 4-3 loss at top-seeded Washington Friday night in the fourth round of the 2A state playoffs.
The Bruins (20-4) scored twice in the top of the first, but Washington (25-0) answered with a pair in the bottom half.
Sophomore second baseman Ruby Arnette led off the sixth inning with a double to left field, took third on pitcher Morgan Brewton’s sacrifice bunt, then scored the go-ahead run on senior Sydney Tatum’s RBI single to center for a 3-2 lead.
“We executed perfectly in that situation, but they (WHS) just wouldn’t quit,” coach Charles Nash said. “We played our hearts out, but they came up with key hits when they needed them.”
Washington scored the tying run in the bottom of the sixth on a two-out single, then won the game in their last at-bat on a pair of hit batters and a one-out, walk-off hit to center field.
“We still had an outstanding season,” Nash said. “After winning the 1A state title, we moved up and made it to the fourth round in 2A. I’m very proud of my team and hats off to Washington. I hope they win it all.”
-Steve Barnes of the Washington Daily News
Vance Charter 11, Perquimans 1
OXFORD — Perquimans’ softball season ended Friday night at the hands of a strong, senior-laden Vance Charter team in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A quarterfinals.
The talent on both sides of the diamond was comparable, both head coaches agreed, but the Henderson side’s seven senior starters proved to be the difference in its 11-1, five-inning win at Oxford Athletic Park in Granville County.
“We led off with a triple (in the first inning) and just didn’t get the job done,” Perquimans coach Ricky Stallings said. “We didn’t have good at-bats early in the game. Their pitcher did a really good job moving the ball, you know. I didn’t think we had the bats we had all year long. I don’t think nerves got us. We’re just young.”
Second-seeded Vance Charter (17-4) advanced to the state semifinals to meet No. 1 Bear Grass Charter while the No. 14 Pirates finished 16-8 overall following playoff wins over No. 19 Cape Hatteras, No. 3 Warren County and No. 11 Pamlico County.
As Stallings alluded, Perquimans senior Kaileigh Nixon led off the game Friday with a triple but Knights pitcher Logan Privette retired the next three batters to end the inning.
Then Vance Charter struck for six runs in the bottom of the first, highlighted by Kayla Simmons’ three-run homer that left the ballpark.
Simmons finished 3-for-3 with 4 RBIs to lead the home team and Allie Bliss, Avery Puryear and Morgan Matthews each recorded a pair of hits.
Trailing 10-0, It was Nixon that kept the game alive for Perquimans in the top of the fifth with a sacrifice fly to score senior Jewel Benton, who singled to get on base.
But the Knights loaded the bases in the bottom half of the inning before Bailey Daeke’s base hit plated another run to end the game early.
Daeke, a recruit of Patrick and Henry Community College in Virginia, is one of six Vance Charter seniors that have signed to play collegiate softball.
Privette, a William Peace University recruit, allowed four hits and struck out one batter, relying as she has all season on a stout defense.
Freshmen Karsyn Clayton and Lilly Winslow tallied the other hits for Perquimans, which will graduate starters Nixon, Benton and Kaitlyn Votava.
“They’re very, very good,” Knights coach Brian Bunn said of the Pirates. “But if you look at the difference in classifications, they have a lot of freshmen and sophomores that start. We have seven seniors that start… It’s a big difference. That team over there — they didn’t show it today – but they’re a very good team.”
Bunn expects Perquimans to soon be in the same position as Vance Charter, which is playing only its sixth varsity softball season, and clinched a spot in a 1A East final Friday for the first time in any of its athletic programs’ histories.
“They’re just a well-rounded team,” Stallings said of the Knights. “They’re going to make the plays. They’re going to make the pitches. And they’re going to hit the ball. They’re going to be a tough team to beat. They’ve got, what, seven or eight seniors? And it shows. Two or three years down the road, that’s where we’ll be at. Maybe next year.”
-Kellen Holtzman of the Henderson Daily Dispatch