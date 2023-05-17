CAMDEN — A determined Camden softball team had to come from behind three times Tuesday night.
The last rally was staged in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Bruins scored two runs to defeat South Columbus 8-7 for a 2A NCHSAA third-round victory.
The top-seeded Bruins (21-4) had their backs to the wall trying to stave off elimination.
They trailed 7-6 with one out and a runner on second in their final at-bat. Camden Coach Tom Arnette made an intuitive decision by sending freshman Emma Young up to pinch hit in the difficult situation.
“She has been hitting very well in practice,” said Arnette. “I told her to be aggressive and she did something very special.”
Young didn’t waste any time. She lined the first pitch into the left field corner for a game-tying double. The clutch two-base hit turned the momentum.
Aaliyah Anderson re-entered the game to run for Young and aggressively moved to third on a pitch in the dirt. One batter later, Anderson scored the game-winner when Caleigh Martin poked a ground ball to the right side of the infield.
It was an uphill battle all night for the home team, who had won their first two playoff games by the scores of 20-0 and 11-1. The No. 9 Stallions (16-8), from Tabor City, had scored 18 total runs in their two playoff victories, and they swung the bats with confidence.
Right out of the gate, South Columbus bunched together three singles to take a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. It could have been worse, but for a diving stop by Bruin shortstop Peyton Carver who shoveled the ball to second baseman Ruby Arnette for the inning-ending force play.
Stallion pitcher Olivia Watts had Camden totally off balance with her deceptive delivery and assortment of off-speed pitches. After retiring the side in order in the first, she gave up a single to Morgan Gallop to open the second inning. She then struck out the next three batters on nine pitches as the Bruins were often way out front with their swings.
South Columbus added to its lead in the top of the third in emphatic fashion. With two out, Stallion clean-up hitter Alexuz Barnes homered deep over the center-field fence. On the very next pitch, Brileigh Ward homered to left. The back-to-back blasts put Columbus up by a 3-0 count.
Camden finally got to Watts in the bottom of the fourth. Carver started the inning with a walk which was followed by a bunt single by Arnette. Gallop delivered a soft line drive to right that fell safely. Carver scored and Arnette and Gallop moved into scoring position on an overthrow from the outfield. One out later, Kaitlynn Barnes drove the ball deep to left field. The leaping outfielder got a glove on it, but it fell for a game-tying two-run double. Camden was now back in the game.
The Stallions regained the lead in the top of the fifth. The first two hitters reached safely on a single and a base on balls allowed by Bruin pitcher Caleigh Martin. A flyout to center was deep enough for both runners to tag up and move to second and third. A sacrifice fly would plate one run, and then a two-out single by Stallion Jada McDowell scored a second run before the Bruins could get out of the inning.
In the bottom of the fifth, Carlyn Tanis connected on the first pitch from Watts and sent it over the right-field wall. Carver walked and moved to second on a fielder’s choice. Gallop singled home Carver and then Barnes came through with her second straight run-producing hit, a line single to left that scored Gallop and put the home team back in front 6-5.
A scoreless sixth inning set up the dramatic finish. With one out, Barnes, the Columbus captain, tied up the game with her second home run of the game. Two walks and a single put the Stallions back in the lead. Again, as in the first inning, it could have been worse. Carver made another diving stop and flip for a force out to save another run with her glove. Camden then regrouped and staged their game winning rally.
“We knew they were a strong hitting team and that it would be a very competitive game,” said coach Arnette. “We have had some trouble with offspeed pitchers all year. It took us awhile to adjust, but we did, and I am very pleased with the way we kept coming back. Our fielding, especially Carver was very important. Our players stayed positive, pulled together, and we got a very tough win.”
Camden now hosts No. 4 Midway (19-4) in the fourth round Friday.