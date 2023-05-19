052023_eda_camdenSoftball.jpg

Camden’s Emma Young pitches during the Lady Bruins’ 12-0 2A NCHSAA fourth-round loss to Midway, Thursday in Camden.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

CAMDEN — The Camden softball team’s season came to an unceremonious end Thursday evening in the 2A NCHSAA fourth round.

Accustomed to being the team that forces the 10-run rule on many of their opponents for many years now, the No. 1 Lady Bruins were on the wrong end of the mercy rule at home with a 12-0 loss to No. 4 Midway in five innings.