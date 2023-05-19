...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough
waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
CAMDEN — The Camden softball team’s season came to an unceremonious end Thursday evening in the 2A NCHSAA fourth round.
Accustomed to being the team that forces the 10-run rule on many of their opponents for many years now, the No. 1 Lady Bruins were on the wrong end of the mercy rule at home with a 12-0 loss to No. 4 Midway in five innings.
“That’s not the way we normally play ball,” Camden head coach Tom Arnette, who just finished his first year as the program’s leader, said. “I don’t know if we were looking forward to the next round or what, but we didn’t hit the ball well, we didn’t pitch well and when you put those two things together, it doesn’t come out to be a good day for you.”
The game started out innocently enough as Camden starting pitcher Caleigh Martin retired the side in the top of the first inning on just six pitches and the Lady Bruins (21-5) nearly got on the board first in the next half-inning.
Ruby Arnette drove a two-out double off the top of the left-field fence and she nearly scored if not for Midway right fielder Sam Carter sprinting to her right to catch a Morgan Gallop fly ball into the gap for the third out.
It was the best chance the Camden offense had at scoring all game as Arnette’s hit was just one of two team hits throughout the game. The other came from Kaitlynn Barnes, who had a one-out single looped to center in the second on the 10th pitch of her at-bat.
Midway starter Sarah Autry, though, retired the next 11 Camden batters to close out the game with plenty of run support behind her from the Lady Raiders (20-4) lineup.
Lainey Hughes hit two home runs, both to dead-center field, for Midway. The first one made it 4-0 with one out in the third and the second was a grand slam with two outs in the fifth to put the run rule into effect with an 11-0 lead.
Mallory Baggett also went yard with a two-run no-doubter beyond the left-field fence with nobody out in the second to initially give the Lady Raiders the early 2-0 lead.
She finished the day 4-for-4 with her final knock being a ripped double down the left-field line in the fifth for the final run of the game and a 12-0 lead.
After Hughes’ first homer in the second made it 4-0, Martin was unable to push through to the end of the inning like she did after giving up the homer in the second.
With two outs, Midway loaded up the bases with two hits and a hit batter before Martin walked Jordyn Christopher to push in a fifth run.
Arnette then had Emma Young replace Martin in the pitcher’s circle to get out of the inning and after a great diving catch from Ruby Arnette at the second-base position turned into a double play, Young kept Camden’s deficit at five with a scoreless fourth inning.
But the game unraveled on the Lady Bruins in the fifth with a single, walk and bunt single to lead off the inning for the Lady Raiders.
Eva McLamb hit a deep sacrifice fly to left to make it 6-0 with two outs, Jaycie Bird blooped a single to score another and two batters later was Hughes’ grand slam.
Midway sent 11 batters to the plate in the seven-run inning.
After the grand slam put the game effectively out of reach, Arnette pulled his two seniors in Peyton Carver and Morgan Gallop on separate occasions from the field for them to receive applause from the home crowd.
The two seniors were important members of Camden’s 2021 state championship and of another fourth-round run last season.
“Oh my gosh, those two girls,” Arnette said. “I have coached against those girls since they were in (under eight years old) softball. To be able to coach them their senior year, I couldn’t ask for anything more. Couldn’t ask for better leadership for two seniors. …They mean everything to this program. They are Camden softball.”