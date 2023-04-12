EDENTON — After squandering a three-run lead with a couple of errors and seemingly giving Perquimans all the momentum in the second inning on Tuesday evening, one big swing in the fourth inning turned things around the rest of the way for the John A. Holmes softball team.
The Lady Aces, playing as the road team on their home field thanks to a pregame coin flip to finish the 2023 Albemarle Easter Tournament, got the lift from cleanup hitter Madison Griffin.
With nobody out in the top of the third, Griffin got a hold of a pitch and hit it over the fence in dead-center field for a three-run home run to give Edenton the lead right back at 6-5.
What seemed destined to be a tight game between two teams that saw a one-run Edenton win earlier this season then turned into a rout as the Lady Aces won 13-6.
“The three-run home run put us right back on top and the girls stayed up and got positive, and they kept right on hitting,” John A. Holmes head coach J.P. Pippins said.
The Lady Aces (10-6), who beat Lawrence Academy 19-3 on Monday and lost to Pamlico 5-4 a few hours earlier on Tuesday in the Easter tournament, started off their final game of the event hot on offense.
Chloe Chappell worked a one-out walk in the top of the first, leading to a string of three straight singles from Hannah Meads, Griffin and Reagan Privott. The latter two hits provided the first two runs of the game.
Privott would force a throw on a steal attempt to second, which allowed Griffin to score from third to make it 3-0.
But Perquimans (12-4) got one back in the bottom half on a one-run single from Lilly Winslow and in the bottom of the second, the Lady Pirates took advantage of Edenton mistakes.
A dropped ball in the infield by the Lady Aces with one out allowed Morgan Baccus to reach base.
Kenley Stallings followed with a single and Elizabeth Gregory hit a line drive just fair down the left-line for a one-run double to cut the game to 3-2.
Both runners in scoring position then scored on a badly fielded sacrifice-bunt attempt from Heather Smith as Perquimans was all of a sudden up 4-3.
Kaydee Hunter then had a two-out RBI knock to give the Lady Pirates a 5-3 lead.
It, however, didn’t last long as the top of the third began with an error from Perquimans, a double from Meads and the three-run shot from Griffin.
The three Lady Aces were the first three of 10 batters to come up to bat in the inning.
Morgan Byrum came in to relieve Perquimans starter Bree Shephard six batters into the inning and she nearly got out of a bases-loaded jam with a ground ball and strikeout on back-to-back hitters, but Marley Harrell squeezed one more run in the inning for Edenton with a single up the middle for a 7-5 lead.
Edenton starter Mia Hoffer, who pitched a complete game, worked her way out of a jam in the bottom of the third and the Lady Aces put the game out of reach in the following frame.
Again, Edenton had 10 runners come up in the fourth inning and this time, it scored six times.
A couple of wild pitches with nobody out netted the Lady Aces two runs, Jordan Ward and Harrell earned one-run singles, another error scored a run and Chappell made it 13-5 with a one-run, line-drive double into the right-center gap.
Meads and Chappell both had three-hit days as Griffin finished with two hits and a game-high four RBIs, and Harrell and Privott both contributed two RBIs in the win.
“Good year so far,” Pippins said. “We have a pretty good team, we just have to find a way to get some base hits when we have runners in scoring position.”
The Lady Pirates came in the fifth on a Gregory groundout. She led Perquimans with two RBIs as Smith went 3-for-4 at the top of the lineup.
Perquimans 9, Currituck 2: Prior to their game against John A. Holmes, the Lady Pirates also played in the second-to-last game of the Easter tournament.
Also the home team in this one, Perquimans used a big six-run fifth inning to break the game wide open against the Lady Knights, a team it beat to open the season 6-4 thanks to four last-inning runs.
The Lady Pirates went up 1-0 early after a one-out double from Hunter in the first turned into a stolen base and a one-run single from Lilly Winslow.
Currituck pitcher Addyson Romanczyk, though, didn’t allow another run in her four-inning start.
Perquimans starter Bristyl Riddick kept the Lady Knights (5-6) quiet offensively for the most part until the fourth inning when one swing from Kendra Daniels tied up the game.
Daniels crushed a two-out, 0-2 pitch over the left-center field fence, where the ball smacked the ECU Health sign.
But the Lady Pirates, quieted by Romanczyk, were happy to face a new pitcher in Kailey Bryant to start the bottom of the fifth.
Gregory hit the first Bryant pitch of the game into right-center field for a leadoff double.
Then, Currituck briefly caught a break when Currituck catcher Mirenda Shields attempted to catch Gregory stealing third, but her throw hit the batting helmet of current hitter Heather Smith and sailed more than 60 feet further before hitting the top of the third base dugout.
The umpiring crew sent Gregory back to second and ruled that Smith was out of the batter’s box and called her out for batter’s interference.
But the Lady Pirates went right back to it with a one-run double from Hunter, a single from Winslow that turned into another run after a failed attempt at picking off Winslow who returned to first base and a two-run home run from Bristyl Riddick.
Just like that, Perquimans led 5-1 and a double steal and one-run double from Lilah Byrum later in the inning had the Lady Pirates up 7-1.
The 9-2 result was the largest their lead got in the game.
Including a 4-for-4 game with two RBIs by Winslow, the starting two-through-four hitters in the Perquimans lineup finished 9-for-11 with five of the team’s RBIs.
Hunter and Riddick both were 3-for-4 on either side of Winslow with one and two RBIs, respectively.
“That was big. Any time you get your leadoffs on, it gets contagious,” Perquimans head coach Ricky Stallings said. “When they’re hitting, everyone else feels like they can hit.”
Other Tuesday Scores
Pamlico 6, Currituck 2
Pamlico 5, John A. Holmes 4
Monday Scores
Camden 22, Lawrence Academy 12
Northside-Pinetown 17, Lawrence Academy 4
Northside-Pinetown 11, Camden 5
John A. Holmes 19, Lawrence Academy 3