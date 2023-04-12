EDENTON — After squandering a three-run lead with a couple of errors and seemingly giving Perquimans all the momentum in the second inning on Tuesday evening, one big swing in the fourth inning turned things around the rest of the way for the John A. Holmes softball team.

The Lady Aces, playing as the road team on their home field thanks to a pregame coin flip to finish the 2023 Albemarle Easter Tournament, got the lift from cleanup hitter Madison Griffin.