Despite what Tuesday’s 15-1 final score might imply, it wasn’t a foregone conclusion that the John A. Holmes softball team had the game won against the home Pasquotank Lady Panthers until late in the game.
Nine of the Lady Aces’ 15 runs were scored in the sixth inning, not long after Pasquotank had put itself in position to potentially get at least within a couple runs in the fourth.
But Edenton’s sixth inning put the game to rest as the Lady Aces (4-6, 3-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference) remained unbeaten early in league play with the 10-run mercy rule ending the contest before a seventh inning could be played.
“Made plays, hit the ball pretty well, so all-in-all not too bad for the day,” John A. Holmes head coach J.P. Pippins said.
The Lady Aces opened up the offense early with a two-out rally in the top of the first.
With a runner on, Marley Harrell singled to left field and advanced to second during a throw to third base.
Reagan Privott then hit a two-run double over third baseman Ashlyn Wiatt for a 2-0 lead.
Another two runs were scored in the top of the second for a 4-0 advantage with back-to-back one-run doubles from Hannah Pippins and Hannah Meads with one out against Pasquotank pitcher Natalee Meads.
Pasquotank (2-3, 0-2 NCC) got one back in the bottom of the second after Natalee Meads started the inning off with a double that hit the glove of the shortstop Pippins, who was running into shallow left with her back to the infield trying to make the difficult grab.
Meads then scored on a wild pitch thrown by pitcher Mia Hoffer with one out for what would be the Lady Panthers’ only run of the game.
Addison Foster, who walked in the at-bat prior, attempted to make it to third base on the play after an Edenton throw toward home went beyond the plate, but the Lady Aces recovered for the second out and stifled any more rally for the inning.
In the top of the fourth inning, Edenton added another run when Hannah Meads hit a one-out blooper into shallow left for an RBI double that scored Molly Cobb, who led the frame off with a single to right and landed on second after an error in right field.
It was the left-handed Meads’ third hit in three at-bats Tuesday as she eventually went 5-for-5 on the day with two RBI doubles, two bunt singles and three runs batted in overall.
“Doesn’t matter if she’s slapping, bunting, hitting the ball hard,” Pippins said. “She’s just putting the ball in play and making things happen.”
The 5-1 lead looked like it was about to be cut into, however, in the bottom half of the inning by Pasquotank.
With one out, Wiatt singled into right and Natalee Meads hit a long double into left field that wasn’t far off from home run distance.
With two runners in scoring position and just one out, Karlie Banks came up to the plate with a chance to get the Lady Panthers closer to Edenton.
Hoffer got her to strike out for the second out and Hannah Meads, the catcher, immediately fired to third base where Privott picked off Wiatt for a big double play to end the inning and keep the four-run advantage.
Edenton, with a 6-1 lead in the next inning, then put together a more traditional 4-6-3 double play in the bottom of the fifth with the second baseman Molly Cobb fielding a Haley Best ground ball and throwing it to Pippins at second and Pippins throwing it to Madison Griffin at first to end that frame.
Then, the game unraveled with nine runs in the top of the sixth for the Lady Aces.
Harrell hit a two-run double with nobody out and two batters later, Ashlee Richardson hit two runs home with a single for a 10-1 lead.
Cobb had an RBI infield single, Hannah Meads had her second hit of the inning with her own RBI infield single, Griffin had a two-run bloop single and another run scored after a dropped fly ball hit by Harrell.
“We were holding them pretty good until the sixth inning and that’s when we just lost it. Too many errors,” Pasquotank head coach David Browning said.
Leading 15-1, Hoffer struck out three of the four batters she faced in the next half inning to end the game.
The freshman, recently moved in from Arkansas, pitched six innings striking out five, allowing three hits and two walks with one earned run.
“Girls are starting to gel and this is when we need them to gel, going into conference play,” Pippins said.
As for Pasquotank, it’s an inexperienced year for the Lady Panthers. Browning noted that five of the 13-girl roster hadn’t played softball until this season.
“They’ve improved tremendously from when we first started,” Browning said.
Pasquotank and the Lady Aces meet again Friday in Edenton.