CAMDEN — Camden County softball (20-3) broke a scoreless tie with two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, added three more runs in the fifth, and defeated East Duplin (19-6) by the final score of 5-0. The victory Tuesday night came in the third round of the 2A NCHSAA state playoffs.
The No. 12 Panthers proved to be a very competent opponent for the home team. Much like the Bruins, East Duplin played tight defense, and put the ball in play on offense. They also had a gritty left-handed pitcher Morgan Brown who threw strikes and didn’t allow a Camden base hit until the fourth inning.
As she always seems to be, Camden hurler Morgen Brewton was toughest when she had a runner on base. The junior allowed a base hit in each of the first four innings, but allowed no free passes, and relying on her outstanding team defense, came through the threats unscathed.
The Bruins finally broke through with an aggressive base-running play by Carlyn Tanis. The speedy sophomore led off the fourth with a twisting pop fly over shortstop. The Panther infielder got back for the ball and then misplayed it. Running all the way, Tanis slid safely into second base.
A sacrifice bunt by Peyton Carver moved Tanis to third, and then Morgan Gallop laid down a perfect squeeze bunt. Brown handled the bunt cleanly, looked home and saw she had no play. By the time she whirled and threw to first, Gallop had beaten it out for a base hit and Camden led 1-0. Ruby Arnette then singled, and Brewton worked a base on balls.
Sydney Tatum then came through with a run-producing, clean single to right field. The next two hitters were retired, but the Bruins had a two-run lead.
“Using our speed and aggressive base running is something we stress and practice,” said Camden coach Charles Nash. “We say think two bases more, not just going station to station. Being aggressive puts pressure on the defense. It puts them on their heels. I don’t want my players to worry about being thrown out as long as they are hustling, going all out.”
Brewton retired the side in order in the top of the fifth, and then the Bruins came back up looking to pad their lead.
Kamryn Nash opened with a line single to left field, and then on the next pitch stole her team-leading 33rd base of the season. Tanis then smashed a liner up the middle with Nash trotting home.
Tanis took second on a wild pitch, and then scored on a hit by Carver who went all the way to third on an overthrow home. East Duplin changed pitchers, but Gallop capped off the rally with solid single to left that scored Carver.
New pitcher Addison Tuck retired the next three batters, but the damage was done. Camden had a 5-0 lead with six outs to go.
Strong down the stretch, Brewton allowed a two-out double in the sixth, but then got the third out on a routine fly ball to right. She set the Panthers down in order in the seventh, getting the final out on her third strikeout of the game. She did not issue a single base on balls.
“We don’t expect our pitcher to strike out ten batters,” said Nash. “We work hard on our defense which includes making all the right throws, not allowing the extra base. We manufactured a couple of runs tonight, which included the successful squeeze play. We took advantage of our opportunities.”
Camden is now scheduled to hit the road for the first time this postseason when the Lady Bruins face the unbeaten No. 1 Washington Lady Pam Pack (25-0) on Friday.