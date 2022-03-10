HERTFORD — They may no longer be in the same conference, but it was no surprise Tuesday’s softball game between the Camden Lady Bruins and host Perquimans Lady Pirates was just as competitive as it traditionally has been.
The former Albemarle Athletic Conference foes were tied up heading into the final inning.
Tuesday’s final score, however, didn’t tell the whole story as Camden pulled away in the end for a 9-4 victory over the Lady Pirates.
“We knew this would be a tough one,” Camden coach Charles Nash said. “It has always been good games when we play them. We were looking forward to it. Only play them once this year. (My team) stepped up and I told them, ‘Y’all showed heart, y’all showed a little grit.’”
For the first three innings, neither team was able to put a run on the scoreboard as Camden starter Morgan Brewton and Perquimans’s Breann Shepard both allowed just three base runners in that time.
Then, the bats awoke for Camden (3-1) in the top of the fourth after Aaliyah Anderson reached base via error.
After Anderson, Ruby Arnette hit a fly ball into center field that resulted in a double and Cayleigh Martin followed that with a two-run single into right-center field for a 2-0 lead with still nobody out.
Shepard was able to bounce back and retire the next three hitters, however, as Perquimans (3-1) fought right back in its offensive half of the inning.
The Lady Pirates tied the game up with a two-out, nobody-on-base rally that saw Kenly Stallings double to right field, Shepard double her home and Jewel Benton single Shepard home.
The fifth inning then matched the production of the fourth inning.
Camden scored two runs for a 4-2 lead thanks to the inning starting with a leadoff walk from Kamryn Nash and a single from Carlyn Tanis.
The runners moved into scoring position when Peyton Carver grounded to shortstop as Nash scored to regain the lead on a soft liner from Anderson too short for Perquimans second baseman Kaitlyn Votava to reach.
The play also placed runners on the corners as a double steal brought Tanis home from third for a 4-2 advantage.
Once again, Perquimans fought back to tie it in the bottom half with Lilly Winslow singling home Kaileigh Nixon with nobody out and Indya Long hitting the center field fence on the fly for a one-out double to bring Winslow home for a 4-4 game.
“That says a lot about them,” Perquimans coach Ricky Stallings said, of his team tying the game twice. “That tells you how bad they want to win a game. I was extremely proud of that because a lot of times you can lay down when you get down a couple runs, but they didn’t and fought back.”
Both sides were retired in the sixth inning with no one reaching base as Shepard was on her way to pitching all seven innings Tuesday and Camden’s Martin was in the middle of having stepped in for Brewton with one out in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Camden then threw any suspense out the window by sending 10 batters to the plate in the top of seventh.
Nash started the five-run frame off with a single into left field, stealing second base and reaching third base on an infield single from Tanis with nobody out.
Carver gave the Lady Bruins back the lead on the next at-bat with a double down the left field line that just stayed fair for a 5-4 advantage.
With two runners in scoring position, Anderson hit the ball to second base where Votava fielded and threw it to third in an attempt to catch Tanis, but the ball went beyond third base to the fence.
The Lady Bruins’ lead was 7-4 just like that.
Brewton and Caroline Pait both added two-out, one-run singles to tack on to the lead.
“(Camden) got a few hits to fall, excited their team and when you do that, it’s contagious,” Stallings said.
There would be no rally for Perquimans in the seventh inning as Martin retired all three Lady Pirates in the frame with groundouts to close out the game.
Martin retired eight of the nine batters she faced in relief of Brewton, putting away the last seven she faced after hitting Kenly Stallings with a pitch in the fifth inning.
“(Brewton) was still hitting her spots, they were just seeing her well and I said that we have to make a change,” Nash said. “(Martin) comes in and threw the ball well. It’s good to have two people who can throw.”
Camden’s next opponent is scheduled to be Pasquotank at home this upcoming Tuesday.
Perquimans, which coach Stallings noted could play its old conference rival again this year despite it not yet being on the schedule, had their season-opening three-game win streak come to an end Tuesday, but Stallings acknowledged he feels good about what his team could do this season.
“A good game like this, you take something from it and build from it,” Stallings said. “That’s what we plan on doing to get to the state championship. That’s our goal, always our goal and I feel like we got a good shot at it.”
The Lady Pirates hit the road Friday to take on John A. Holmes.