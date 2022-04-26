CAMDEN — When the Camden and Currituck softball teams first met each other this season in Barco back on March 22, it took some time until someone broke through and took command of the game.
It was Camden who won that game 10-1 after neither team scored through the first four innings.
Their second matchup in Camden on Monday, a makeup game initially meant for late March, unfolded a little differently though as the Lady Bruins once again won, but this time they put runs up much earlier.
With the help of six first-inning runs, Camden cruised to a 12-1 victory in five innings.
“That’s what we should be able to do,” Camden head coach Charles Nash said. “We played a good ball game, pitchers did a good job. We were swinging aggressive which is what we wanted to do.”
Kamryn Nash got things rolling for Camden (13-2, 8-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference) with a ground ball that rolled perfectly down the third base and left field line for a leadoff double in the bottom of the first.
A throwing error on a Carlyn Tanis ground ball then led Nash to score from second and Tanis to take her spot 120 feet from home plate.
Peyton Carver ripped a line drive over the Currituck center fielder’s head good enough for an RBI triple and 2-0 lead before the first out was recorded.
Carver scored two batters later when she beat out a throw home from pitcher Addyson Romanczk after Ruby Arnette bunted it straight back to the pitcher’s circle.
Morgen Brewton singled after that and Sydney Tatum had a single fall in between two Currituck outfielders in left field to load the bases.
With two outs and the bases still packed, Tessa Dodson hit a single into center good enough for two runs and an error on the play brought home another for a 6-0 lead.
Currituck head coach John Holston acknowledged the defense around the field for Currituck could have been much better.
“Defense, I think they were still on spring break,” the first-year Lady Knights head coach said, “but we’re going to get it back together tomorrow and get ready for Pasquotank on Thursday.”
Carver began the bottom of the second with a double for her second extra-base hit of the day and she scored on a bad throw to first base on a Morgan Gallop ground ball as the Lady Bruins led 7-0 after two.
The remaining five runs were scored in the third with Cayleigh Martin starting off with an infield single and scoring on a putout of Dodson.
Nash then looped a double that hit the left field line and she scored escaping a rundown on a Tanis chopper to shortstop
A bad throw on a steal attempt from Carver led Tanis to score and in the same at-bat, Gallop hit an RBI single for an 11-0 lead.
Brewton later hit a sacrifice fly for Camden’s 12th run as she also kept Currituck’s bats quiet in her three-inning start on the mound.
The junior allowed just one hit, an infield single from Kendra Daniels with two outs in the second, as she struck out three.
Martin took over the pitcher’s circle in the fourth and fifth innings as she retired three straight in the fourth after Savannah Banks led the frame off with a single.
In the fifth, Currituck (8-7, 6-3 NCC) finally got on the board after Daniels led the inning off with a double for her second knock of the day. She eventually scored from third on a missed throw into center field when Tatum Donneff stole second.
Martin got Eboni Bailey to fly out to center field in the inning to end the game.
“After Easter break, I’m pretty happy with what they were doing,” Nash said.
Camden was scheduled to face John A. Holmes, which sits in second place two games behind the Lady Bruins, Tuesday in Edenton and again in Camden on Friday.