EDENTON — The defending 1A NCHSAA state champions of softball were already off to a solid start to their 2022 campaign.
Winning 11 of your first 13 games is always a good thing, but Camden head coach Charles Nash said he was still looking for a performance that showed the real potential for a second consecutive state championship come June.
Nash believes he got that with the 1-0 victory over Nansemond-Suffolk Academy, a dominant defending state champion of their own in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association, in a Friday evening game at John A. Holmes High School on the first day of the 2022 Albemarle Easter Tournament.
“Got the ball in play when we needed to,” Nash said. “We didn’t make the mistakes and that’s usually what the differences are in games when they’re tight like that. I told them, ‘That’s the team I’ve been on you all year about. That’s the team that I know can play and have a shot at another state championship.’”
The Lady Bruins (12-2), who had already beaten J.H. Rose 16-2 earlier in the day as did NSA with an 18-0 win, put balls in play throughout, but none of it resulted in offensive success for the first five innings.
NSA pitcher Madison Inscoe, a North Carolina State commit, didn’t allow a hit in that time.
Two errors and a walk were the only reasons Camden had runners on base as Nash noted Inscoe was the fastest pitcher Camden has faced this season.
Inscoe struck out six Lady Bruins in her five innings including four straight through the end of the fifth.
Morgen Brewton, however, made sure the Lady Saints (9-2) never pushed in a go-ahead run in her outing for Camden.
The junior, who finished with 11 strikeouts and five hits allowed over seven innings, struck out eight in her first five innings of work and excellent defense behind her also allowed the Lady Bruins to escape the top of the first with the game still scoreless.
With one out, NSA’s Rylea Nelms hit a ball the opposite way down the right field line good enough for a double, but a gamble for a triple was stifled by a relay involving right fielder Sydney Tatum, second baseman Ruby Arnette and third baseman Peyton Carver.
Arnette then made a diving grab to her right to rob a hit away from Inscoe to close out the inning.
Brewton faced her biggest jam in the top of the sixth as the Lady Saints put three consecutive runners on after two outs were already recorded.
In the biggest spot of the game, Brewton kept the score at 0-0 with a strikeout of Ellie Benes, who had already ripped a double off her earlier in the game, to end the inning.
“I just kept hollering at Morgen, ‘Hey, it’s you. Step it up, be the one’ and she did,” Nash said. “She threw the ball really well and got out of it. That gave us a lot of momentum.”
Kamryn Nash, Camden’s leadoff hitter, continued that momentum in the bottom of the sixth as she bunted the third pitch of the inning down the third base line for the Lady Bruins’ first hit of the game.
She made it to second on the same play after the ball hit the ground after the throw to first and Nash caught NSA sleeping by sprinting to second base, where no Lady Saint was positioned.
Carlyn Tanis sacrifice bunted Nash over to third for the first out and Carver ripped the first pitch she saw into right-center field for a one-run triple and a 1-0 Camden lead.
Coach Nash said the idea was for Carver to squeeze bunt Kamryn Nash home, but NSA was prepared for that so Carver ended up with the loud go-ahead extra-base hit instead.
Brewton then made quick work of NSA in the seventh as she force a pop-up to shortstop and struck out the next two to close out the ballgame.
“They played by far their best game,” Nash said.
Depending on weather, Camden is scheduled to face either Perquimans, John A. Holmes or Lawrence Academy, who all are scheduled to play Saturday, for the championship game at 5 p.m. on Monday.