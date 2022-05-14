CAMDEN — The last time the Camden Lady Bruins and John A. Holmes Lady Aces softball teams had met each other, Camden suffered its only conference loss of the season.
The Lady Aces won that game 6-4 back on April 29 in Camden, three days after getting mercy ruled 14-0 by the same Lady Bruins at home in Edenton.
That made Friday’s 2A NCHSAA state playoff game between the two a highly-anticipated matchup as it effectively became a rubber match between the two Northeastern Coastal Conference foes.
Camden bounced back against Edenton in a big way as the No. 4 seed played a game much closer to its first meeting against the No. 13 Lady Aces and defeated them 10-0 in six innings.
“We were ready to play because we were still a little bitter about the last loss to them,” Camden head coach Charles Nash said. “They’re a very good team, but we wanted to play them.”
It was a fast start for the NCC champion Lady Bruins (19-3) with four runs crossing the plate in the bottom of the first.
Kamryn Nash led off by beating a throw to first base on a bunt single and after the first out was recorded, Nash scored from second when Peyton Carver launched a softball off the left field fence for the game’s first run.
Morgan Gallop then looped a single into left just out of reach of Edenton shortstop Hannah Pippins to put runners on the corners.
A wild pitch to Ruby Arnette from Edenton pitcher Mia Hoffer scored Carver and Arnette started her big night at the plate with a one-run double to left-center for a 3-0 lead.
Arnette eventually scored on another pitch that reached the backstop to make it 4-0.
“Once we held them (in the top of the first), I said we need to go out, put some runs on the board and don’t give them any hope,” Nash said. “They know they won the last one so if you give them any momentum, they’ll take advantage of it.”
Camden pitcher Morgen Brewton pitched a 1-2-3 inning to open the game, but Edenton (13-10) looked ready to respond to the Lady Bruins’ four-run first in the top of the second.
Reagan Privott and Madison Griffin began the second with back-to-back singles, but Brewton bounced back with back-to-back strikeouts and a ground out to shortstop to escape the frame with it still 4-0.
Edenton had its chances to get back in the game Friday night as Hoffer settled down in the pitcher’s circle, but the one big hit never came.
Pippins tripled with one out in the third that fired up the Edenton dugout and fans who made the trip, but a squeeze bunt by Hannah Meads in the next at-bat just didn’t travel far enough.
Camden catcher Tessa Dodson fell on the ball and tagged Pippins for the second out just before the senior could find a way to reach home safely.
In the fifth, Molly Cobb drove a ball into the left-center gap with one out and Pippins followed with a line drive over the third baseman to put runners on the corners.
Meads, however, ran into a bit of bad luck again as she lined out to the second baseman Arnette, who then threw over to first for the force out and double play to end the inning.
“We tell (Brewton), ‘You probably got one of the best defenses behind you, let them make the plays’ and most of the time we do make the plays,” Nash said. “So we rely on our defense.”
Before the double play happened, Arnette added a second RBI double in the third to score Gallop for a 5-0 lead.
Both Gallop and Arnette finished 3-for-3 with a walk in the game as Arnette doubled three times and knocked in two runs.
“That was big for (Arnette’s) confidence,” Nash said. “She’s been swinging the bat better of late and it was just a matter of time when they started finding the hole.”
Gallop earned an RBI in the fifth with a single to make it 6-0.
Still, down six runs, Edenton gave itself a chance to get back in it in the top of the sixth.
Privott worked a one-out walk, Griffin followed with her second hit of the game and Hoffer hit an infield single that came with no throw to load the bases.
Brewton, again, pitched out of it getting a strikeout and fly out to end the inning.
“I thought we played a pretty good ballgame, we just left too many runners on base,” Edenton head coach J.P. Pippins said. “Just couldn’t get a big hit when we needed it.”
That’s when the wheels fell off for the Lady Aces.
After a Carlyn Tanis sacrifice fly made it 7-0 with two outs in the sixth, five straight walks were distributed and Dodson was hit by a pitch to send the 10th run home and end the game.
Camden now puts its focus on No. 12 East Duplin in the third round of the 2A playoffs as the Lady Bruins will host the 19-5 Lady Panthers Tuesday.
Edenton’s season comes to an end as coach Pippins acknowledges how well his team played to have a winning record against a tough schedule.
“Looking at the 2A east, our strength of schedule was better than anyone else’s and to come out 13-10 with the competition we played, girls played well all year,” Pippins said. “All in all, I think they did a great job and just hate that I’m losing mine and don’t get to coach her anymore.”
That would be Hannah Pippins as Friday’s loss meant it was the last game the only senior Lady Ace was coached by her father.
“I loved it, I loved it,” coach Pippins said. “I’m going to miss it.”
OTHER SCORES
Perquimans 15, Warren County 1: The Lady Pirates (15-7) scored 15 runs for a second straight playoff game as they handily won Friday's 1A NCHSAA second round road game against the No. 3 Lady Eagles (11-3).
The No. 14 seed scored six in the first and nine in the fourth to take a 15-0 lead.
Perquimans is now scheduled to travel to No. 11 Pamlico County on Tuesday.