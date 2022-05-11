BARCO — In a cold, rainy and gusty evening at Currituck County High School, the conditions for the 3A NCHSAA first round softball game between the First Flight Lady Nighthawks and Currituck Lady Knights weren’t ideal.
But the two Northeastern Coastal Conference rivals played on for what all but promised to be an intriguing matchup.
The two teams had just closed out the regular season last week with two games against each other as First Flight won once and Currituck won in extra-inning, walk-off fashion to clinch the 3A automatic NCC bid.
So, Tuesday just so happened to be an unplanned rubber match between the two and the possibility of a second consecutive extra-inning game was present.
That’s at least until Currituck exploded for 10 runs in the bottom of the sixth to mercy rule the Lady Nighthawks, winning 12-2 and reaching the second round.
“(Our players) all come out here cold,” Currituck head coach John Holston said, “and I said, ‘Look, they’re playing in the cold and we’re playing in the cold. We just got to get warmer than them and if we get warmer than them, then we’ll win but we got to stay warm.’
“They finally come around (offensively) and we beat them by 10 runs. They got warmed up.”
Holston acknowledged that team parents helped by bringing a heater into the home dugout.
Currituck (11-8), the No. 10 seed of the 3A east, didn’t have a whole lot going on at the plate before the sixth inning.
The Lady Knights did grab an early 1-0 lead in the first after Kaydence Hassell began a small rally with a one-out line drive single that hit off First Flight pitcher Emma Richards’ glove.
Two stolen bases later, Hassell scored from third base when Gracey Capps’ grounder to third ended in a throw home that Hassell beat.
But with one out and two runners in scoring position to follow that, Richards struck out the next two Lady Knights to end the inning.
Currituck had two runners on in the next inning and had bases loaded in the third, but No. 23 First Flight (8-8) got out of both unscathed.
The Lady Nighthawks had successfully come through when they themselves had bases loaded in the third when Lauren Hughes hit a two-out, two-run single off Currituck pitcher Addyson Romanczyk to give First Flight a 2-1 lead.
That was the only damage Romanczyk allowed in six innings in the pitcher’s circle as the sophomore kept the Lady Knights in the game while they tried to figure it out offensively.
“She’s just a rock on the mound,” Holston said. “Always know what I’m going to get from her.”
Finally in the bottom of the fifth, Currituck found a way to get another run home to tie it.
Capps worked a leadoff walk and two groundouts pushed her over to third. The little bit of small ball paid off when Breanna Farrow hit a line drive off a leaping second baseman’s glove for a two-out knock and RBI to tie the game 2-2.
The Lady Knights carried their momentum into the sixth when Madison Cartwright hit a single up the middle to lead it off and Eboni Bailey’s bunt, whether intended for sacrifice or not, turned into a single as she beat the throw.
The two base runners double stole with pinch-hitter Savannah Banks up and Cartwright scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch on the very next delivery from Richards.
Banks ended the at-bat with a walk and First Flight head coach changed pitchers to Anna Rogers.
Romanczyk and Capps worked walks that loaded the bases and pushed home another run before Mirenda Shields broke the game open with a two-run, line-drive single off the pitcher’s glove and went up the middle for a 6-2 lead.
An error on a Kendra Daniels grounder to third scored another to make it 7-2 with no outs recorded yet in the inning until Farrow popped out to shortstop.
After the first out, Tatum Doneff worked a walk to reload the bases and the lefty-batter Cartwright launched a ball into left-center field to make it 9-2.
Bailey then had an RBI single to left for an eight-run lead and Cartwright scored on a wild pitch with Romanczyk in the batter’s box to make it 11-2.
On a catcher’s throw back to the pitcher during Romanczyk’s at-bat, Bailey sprinted home for the 10th run of the inning to end the miserable-weather game before a seventh inning.
The Lady Knights needed just 12 batters to come up in the inning to put up the large number of runs.
“The total offense just clicked,” Holston said. “Everybody got together, we were cheering and then all of sudden we just kept passing the bat down.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, Currituck does not yet know its next opponent, where or when the second round game will be.
The Lady Knights could either head to No. 7 Harnett Central or host No. 26 Union Pines, but those two teams had their Tuesday game postponed to Wednesday evening instead.
“We might be up more for it because we have no idea who we’re playing,” Holston said. Sometimes when we play Camden (or First Flight), they know the girls and know how good the team is, they might clam up a little bit. We just have to execute like we did tonight and nobody is going to stop us.”