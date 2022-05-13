HERTFORD — As most every other team that played Thursday in the NCHSAA playoffs were in second round action, the Perquimans softball team finally was able to host its first round game against No. 19 Cape Hatteras.
The road Lady Hurricanes, due to the bad weather this week, were ultimately trapped on the cape, forcing the originally scheduled Tuesday game to be moved 48 hours later.
It was worth the wait for Perquimans as the No. 14 seed jumped on top early and cruised to a 15-5 victory in five innings over Cape Hatteras to reach the second round.
“I told them every day we left practice this week, ‘Hey, play tomorrow. We play tomorrow.’ That was our big thing, just keeping them focused and not coming out here and laying an egg,” Perquimans head coach Ricky Stallings said, of the team having to wait to play their opening round game.
In the bottom of the first, Kaileigh Nixon led off with a walk, stole a base and moved over to third when Lily Winslow grounded to shortstop for the first out.
Bristyl Riddick hit Nixon home on a line-drive single to left for the game’s first run and Indya Long proceeded to hit an opposite-field line drive over the right fielder’s head for an RBI double and 2-0 lead.
Back-to-back walks loaded the bases and a wild pitch to Jewel Benton scored the third and final run of the inning.
A good start got even better in the second when the Lady Pirates (14-7) tripled the first inning scoring output with nine more.
Nixon again led off the inning with a walk and Winslow singled to center after that. An error on a throw to first on a Riddick grounder scored a run and Kaitlyn Votava hit a two-run single to make it 7-0 before the first out of the inning.
With one out, Benton had a one-run single as did Nixon and Riddick, both against new pitcher Taylor Maybry, as 15 batters came to the plate.
In the first two innings alone, Perquimans had eight hits and worked nine walks as it led 12-0 by the third inning.
“Last few games, our players that need to be hitting the ball have really started hitting the ball,” Stallings said. “We’re taking a lot better at-bats. It’s finally coming together like we worked on all year long.”
Cape Hatteras (6-8) got back two runs in the third against Benton, who came in to pitch after Breann Shepard pitched two scoreless as Stallings noted Shepard was given some rest in preparation for the second round.
But three more runs came home for the Lady Pirates in the third when Winslow singled on a bloop single to center that wound up with her standing at second and the bases loaded being cleared thanks to a mishandle in the outfield.
Perquimans entered the top of the fifth needing three outs without significant offensive damage from the Lady Hurricanes to end the game via mercy rule, but Cape Hatteras came very close to extending it.
Like Winslow, Maybry also had a two-run single that ended up scoring three because of an error as Maybry represented the game-extending run at third base with two outs.
Benton, however, forced a groundout to shortstop by Kira Ensenat to end the ballgame.
“I think the girls are more focused now than they have been, they realize if they lose, we’re done,” Stallings said.
As of Friday afternoon, Perquimans was scheduled to play for a second straight day in a second round game at 4:30 p.m. at No. 3 Warren County.