For the first time in almost exactly three years, Northeastern had a varsity softball game to play on Monday night.
If it happened to look like a team full of players still learning the game, that’s because it was.
The Lady Eagles’ 19-6 loss to Bertie was the first time many of the players have competed in a softball game.
“Definitely a trial by fire,” Tashika Gammell, who also goes by ‘Taz,’ said. “I told them when I first met them that most likely we were going to get run-ruled. That was going to happen because we’re a new team.”
Gammell, a softball lifer herself, is as new to the program as many of her players as she officially took over the head coaching role just three weeks ago.
In that time, she said she’s had to teach the game from the basics, something she told the players she has no problem doing.
Interest from students to join the softball program took a hit in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The last game the Lady Eagles played on the Northeastern softball field before Monday was the third and final game of the pandemic-shortened season on March 11, 2020. They beat Manteo 3-2 that day.
It’s a program that within the past decade has had some high achievements with a handful of conference championships and a run to the 2014 regional championship series.
But Northeastern, happy to revive the program again, has a long way to go before potentially getting back to that success.
“We’ve had this discussion as a team,” Gammell said. “The goal this year is to rebuild the program, rebuild interest, so that next year we can come out and take the title.
“That’s the goal. That’s what we want to work towards. We want to work towards next year coming out and being a force to be reckoned with and work towards having enough interest next year, so that I can have a JV team as well.”
It was a little bit of a rocky start on Monday as Bertie put four runs up on the board before the first out was recorded.
Even the fifth batter struck out but still reached first base as the pitch hit the dirt and there was some miscommunication from Northeastern that led to that batter being safe at first.
Fortunately for the Lady Eagles, pitcher Emma Mullins caught a line drive on the next at-bat and threw to second for a force out and double play to lessen the damage.
The Lady Falcons’ lead still ballooned to 19-2 by the fifth inning.
Northeastern’s first run came courtesy of a dropped third strike in the bottom of the second. Mullins reached base on the play and moved over on two straight wild pitches as Briana Beachboard earned an RBI with a groundout to the pitcher to make it 6-1.
The Lady Eagles’ second run came in the third as Aniyah Rainey got plunked by a pitch on the first pitch she saw on the night. Rainey, through three wild pitches, eventually scored to make it 12-2.
Northeastern’s remaining four runs came in the fifth.
Alyssa Patton began the inning getting hit by a pitch and Tajera Thompson earned the home team’s first hit of the season by beating out a throw from shortstop. Rainey followed it up with her own infield knock to load the bases.
Haven Overman was walked to make it 19-3, Janiyah Gatling grounded to the pitcher for the next run, Mullins grounded to first base for another run and after two more walks loaded the bases, Taylor Sutton used a slow-rolling infield hit up the middle to make it 19-6.
The game ended a batter later as the 10-run rule takes effect in the fifth inning or later.
“(The 10-run rule) did happen tonight, but the fact that we scored six runs in our first game out, I’m thrilled and so incredibly proud of these young women,” Gammell said.
The Lady Eagles have a week off before heading to First Flight to begin conference play next Tuesday.