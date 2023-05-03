HERTFORD — Winning one of two games against Gates this week would clinch the Perquimans softball team a Four Rivers Conference championship. The Lady Pirates got it on the first try.
They hung on to beat the Lady Red Barons 7-4 Tuesday at home.
It is the first time since 2015 that Perquimans (18-4, 9-0 FRC) softball has won a conference title outright.
“We practiced hard all year long for this,” Perquimans head coach Ricky Stallings said. “This is the first step to where we want to go.”
The Lady Pirates got off to a quick start offensively in Tuesday’s contest with three runs in the bottom of the first.
It began with leadoff hitter Heather Smith getting hit by a pitch and Lily Winslow singling up the middle. Kaydee Hunter then drove a ball deep off the top of the center-field fence for a 1-0 lead and runners in scoring position with still nobody out.
Gates pitcher Brileigh Turner retired the next batter but a single up the middle from Indya Long scored both runners for a 3-0 lead.
“Any time you can get the momentum going early, it’s always big,” Stallings said. “Batters hit the ball real well in the first inning.”
But second-place Gates (11-10, 7-2 NCC), looking to make its home game against Perquimans on Friday a de facto conference championship game, quickly put an end to the Lady Pirates’ momentum.
Turner legged out a leadoff double to start the top of the second, an inning after Savannah Riddick led off the first with a double.
Riddick was caught stealing to end any threat against Perquimans starter Bristyl Riddick in the opening frame, but the Lady Red Barons made Turner’s second-inning leadoff two-bagger count as Lucas Mackenzie promptly knocked her home with a single to make it 3-1.
Mackenzie made it to third on the play after a bad throw and after Bristyl Riddick got the next two hitters out, Gates had a string of three straight singles.
Emma Sheets made it 3-2 with a hit, Clayson Spence reached first and then Savannah Riddick singled home the tying run.
Perquimans, however, got out of the inning on the same play thanks to a Gates base-running error that turned into a quick rundown between second and third.
The Lady Pirates were able to respond with back-to-back singles from Elizabeth Gregory and Morgan Baccus to begin the bottom of the second.
With one out, Baccus drew a throw to second on a successful stolen-base attempt and the throw allowed Gregory to come home standing up by just beating out the tag to retake a 4-3 lead for Perquimans.
Then, Bristyl Riddick got a key 1-2-3 third inning to calm things down with a nice running catch from center fielder Winslow on a deep fly ball, a groundout to shortstop and force out to first base on a play that saw the ball hit into right field.
“We needed that,” Stallings said. “Definitely needed that because they’ve got some good hitters on that team and they’re tough outs.”
Both teams went scoreless in their next at-bats despite both getting two runners on base, but in the bottom of the fourth, Perquimans extended its lead to 5-3 with back-to-back one-out doubles from Smith and Winslow.
Winslow’s double would later prove to be the game-deciding hit, but the Lady Pirates got two key insurance runs in the fifth starting with a Baccus two-out, 0-2 single to bring home Long, who doubled to begin the inning.
“Two outs with two strikes, we work on that,” Stallings said. “That’s where you have to hit. Anybody can hit (early in the count), but two strikes, it gets a little tough. Some of these girls have really come through in that deal.”
It led to another run scored when Smith singled home Gregory to make it 7-3. A bobble in the outfield led to Stallings waving around Baccus to go home, but she was thrown out to end the inning on a play Stallings tried to dispute with the home plate umpire.
Bristyl Riddick pitched four total innings in her start, allowing three runs on eight hits.
She was relieved by Bree Shephard, who stranded two runners in the fifth and struck out back-to-back hitters after a leadoff single in the sixth.
Then, with two outs and two on, Savannah Riddick made it 7-4 with her third hit in the game, but center fielder Kaydee Hunter, who caught Bristyl Riddick the first four innings, threw home to Bristyl Riddick, now the catcher, to tag out a runner with room to spare to end the inning.
Shephard found herself in a one-out, bases-loaded jam in the seventh to bring the potential go-ahead run up to the plate twice for Gates.
But she got a popup in foul territory on the third-base side for the second out and then struck out the next batter to seal the game and officially give the Lady Pirates the conference crown.
“We want to win a conference championship then a state championship,” Stallings said. “The girls.. I tell them every game, ‘Practice like you play.’ We practice three-and-a-half hours everyday. They put it all on the line and hopefully we can go to the second stage now.”