HERTFORD — Perquimans softball’s second-round opponent was a familiar one as it faced the team that knocked them out last season in the fourth round.
The Lady Pirates lost at Vance charter 11-1 last year, but Perquimans had the ability to host them this time as the higher seed on Friday.
Final: Perquimans 5, Vance Charter 2. The Lady Pirates move on to the third round.
The No. 3 seed returned the favor on the No. 14 Lady Knights by knocking them out of the playoffs with a 5-2 victory.
“You always want revenge but (losing) that deep into the playoffs (against Vance Charter), yeah,” Perquimans head coach Ricky Stallings said.
The Lady Pirates (20-4) never trailed on Friday, but Vance Charter (14-4) never made it comfortable on them.
A single and double within the first three batters of the game for the Lady Knights put pressure on Perquimans starting pitcher Bristyl Riddick, but she got out of it thanks to good defense in front and behind her.
Lily Winslow charged in from center field to catch a popup just behind second base for the second out and catcher Kaydee Hunter fielded a dribbler just beyond home plate, throwing to first base just in time to end the inning still scoreless.
The Lady Pirates then took advantage of leadoff hitter Heather Smith getting hit in the shin on the first pitch from Vance Charter pitcher Katelin Guerrant and a four-pitch walk to Winslow by getting one run home before the end of the inning.
Guerrant was able to get the next two batters out, but Indya Long, who finished 3-for-3 at the plate, came through with a full-count double to left-center for a 1-0 lead.
Vance Charter, though, also got out of the inning on the same play due to a base-running mistake.
Riddick pitched a cleaner 1-2-3 second inning with all groundouts on four pitches but after the Lady Pirates stranded two walks on base in the bottom half, the Lady Knights tied it in the third.
It was an unearned run after a bad throw let Grace Stovall on base with one out and with two gone, Morgan Matthews singled up the middle to tie it 1-1.
Perquimans struck back quickly in the bottom half though with a leadoff double by Winslow turning into a run with two wild pitches during Hunter’s at-bat that ended in a walk.
With one out, Long singled to center with a high bloop to shallow center to put runners on the corners and an error by the catcher Puryear on an attempted pickoff throw to third sailed into the outfield, scoring Hunter for another to make it 3-1.
With runners again on first and third with one out, a Kenley Stallings bunt was popped up to the new pitcher Dakota Dickerson, who came in with a 1-0 count and threw to third quickly for the forceout for a double play to get out of danger.
Riddick produced a shutdown fourth with her second 1-2-3 inning on just five pitches as Dickerson retired six straight Lady Pirates to keep them quiet through the fifth inning.
It helped Vance Charter get within one in the bottom of the fifth after a one-out double from Stovall and single from Dickerson turned into runners on the corners.
Hunter was able to get the second out by throwing down to Long at second base for a caught-stealing, but an infield single by Puryear a couple pitches later made it 3-2.
At that point, Stallings replaced Riddick in the pitcher’s circle with Bree Shephard, who got out a full count against her first batter with an inning-ending chopper to third.
Shephard then struck out the first two batters in the top of the sixth and forced a groundout to end the inning after giving up a walk.
Perquimans figured out Dickerson in the bottom of the sixth and finally got some timely breathing room with just three defensive outs left to get.
Long began the inning by ripping her third hit into left field for a single, Clayton followed that with her own knock and with one out, Morgan Baccus came through on a 1-2 count with a double to left-center.
While Perquimans eventually failed to score with bases loaded by grounding into a double play, Baccus’ hit still had the Lady Pirates up a more comfortable 5-2 going into the final frame.
“Things that we’ve practiced all year round,” Stallings said. “She made mistakes too, so it’s like she wanted it more. When you get up to bat, you’ve got to want it.”
Stallings noted that the team won by “overcoming mistakes’ throughout the day.
Shephard pitched a 1-2-3 seventh to close out the game.
Perquimans now hosts No. 11 Northside-Pinetown in the third round on Tuesday. The Lady Pirates played them twice this season with an 8-4 loss on the road and a 5-4 win at home.
“We’ve got a tough draw with Northside, but we do have them here, so that’s a bonus,” Stallings said. “Hopefully, we come play ball and do the best we can with them.”