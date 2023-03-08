HERTFORD — Third time’s the charm for a Perquimans softball win without needing a last-inning comeback.
After winning their season opener at Currituck last Monday 6-4 with four runs in the seventh and scoring four runs in the final inning to walk-off Manteo 5-4 two days later, the Lady Pirates never trailed Tuesday at home against Pasquotank.
Scoring nine unanswered runs at one point, Perquimans defeated the Lady Panthers 14-4 in five innings.
Still, head coach Ricky Stallings wasn’t totally pleased with his team’s performance saying that there weren’t as many sharply hit balls as he would like to see.
“It’s a ‘W,’ but it’s not like how you want to win it,” he said.
After a stressless top of the first from pitcher Breann Shepard, Perquimans (3-0) took advantage of a Pasquotank (0-1) miscue.
The Lady Panthers’ Lanna Wise forced back-to-back groundouts to shortstop to begin her outing and forced another ground ball to the left side to the third batter, but a mishandling of the ball allowed Bristyl Riddick to reach safely.
It came back to bite Pasquotank as Indya Long began a 4-for-4 day with a single into left field and Karsyn Clayton followed it with a line-drive double that just stayed fair down the left-field line to score two early runs.
The Lady Panthers responded well with back-to-back singles from Addison Foster and Gracie Chesson to lead off the second inning. Those two hits were the beginning of 3-for-3 days for both of them. They were responsible for six of the away team’s seven hits on Tuesday.
“Their hitting was excellent,” Pasquotank head coach David Browning said.
Shepard kept them on base until there were two outs, bases loaded and a full count on Wise.
Wise hit the ball to shortstop for a tough play, resulting in her being safe and making it 2-1, but Shepard got out of the jam the next at-bat.
The Lady Pirates then had their second of four straight crooked innings.
Kenley Stallings began the bottom of the second with a single and an error later, Shepard hit a ball the opposite way to right field that turned into a two-run triple.
She was then hit home on a Lily Winslow groundout to make it 5-1 with two outs in the inning.
Pasquotank pushed back in the next half-inning with Emma Bailey starting a rally with a one-out single.
Foster followed with a line-drive double that hit the center-field fence to score Bailey and make it 5-2.
Chesson reached base with an infield single next to put runners on the corners as Pasquotank then pulled off the double steal. Foster scored from third to make it 5-3.
“Base running, I couldn’t be more pleased with them on base,” Browning said. “Had a lot of runners on, just couldn’t move them when we needed to.”
The wheels fell off for Pasquotank after that, however, with the Lady Pirates adding five more runs in the bottom of the third.
In it, Shepard had a sacrifice fly with bases loaded, Kaydee Hunter had a two-run triple and Riddick and Long both added RBIs to make it 10-3.
There was some controversy with Pasquotank believing it recorded the third out and running back to the dugout, but after a lengthy discussion, the umpires had them come back to the field.
It didn’t end up mattering though as Wise forced an inning-ending groundout on the next batter.
Shepard then provided a shutdown fourth inning with her only 1-2-3 frame of the game and the Lady Pirates scored four more in the bottom half.
Elizabeth Gregory had a one-run triple and scored on a wild pitch as Riddick had an RBI groundout and Long hit home her second RBI to make it 14-3.
Pasquotank put together a rally to try to extend the game and avoid the 10-run rule threshold as it loaded the bases with two more combined hits from Foster and Chesson.
Samantha Taylor was promptly hit to force home a run with one out, but a Shepard strikeout turned into a double play with the catcher Riddick throwing to third in an attempt for a pickoff play.
Browning, coaching at third base, protested the ball hit the ground before it reached third baseman Clayton’s glove and while the umpire had a bad angle, there was no discussion as the ruling stood and the game was over.
Now off to a 3-0 start, Stallings likes the outlook for the season. He noted that he feels good if Shepard stays healthy to keep pitching and the defense plays up to its potential.
“We shouldn’t give up many runs,” he said. “Defense, we’ll be pretty good and offense, we’ll have to work at it and get the bats going a little bit better.”