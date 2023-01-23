The Northeastern Coastal Conference championship swim meet was held Friday in Elizabeth City’s Albemarle Family YMCA.
It was an evening that both the First Flight boys and girls came out on top.
The First Flight girls earned 297 points with Manteo in second at 195 points.
Camden girls were third with 172 points, Currituck placed fourth with 141 points, John A. Holmes was fifth 116, Northeastern followed with 33 and Pasquotank had 31.
After First Flight’s 259 points on the boys’ side, Currituck followed in second with 225 points, Camden was third with 190, John A. Holmes was fourth with 92, Pasquotank had 74, Manteo had 53 and Northeastern had 14.
“It’s what we expected, actually closer than I expected it to be,” Currituck coach Susan Buzzard said of her boys’ team. “We had a lot of great races, kids swimming their best times ever.”
Currituck boys were anchored by Logan Kennemore, who was named the NCC Boys’ Swimmer of the Year after the championship meet was over.
Kennemore won the boys’ 400 freestyle with a time of 4:47.51, six seconds ahead of the next swimmer.
He also finished in second in the 100 butterfly despite a new personal record of 1:07.46, just two seconds behind First Flight’s Logan Thiessen.
Kennemore also helped Currituck to two second-place finishes in the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays with Will Brumsey, Nolan Waugh and Camden Lenz.
Waugh was a third-place finisher in the 100 freestyle at 1:07.86 and 100 breaststroke at 1:29.31, while Lenz placed second behind Pasquotank’s Logan Schiffbauer in the 100 backstroke.
Brumsey, Gavin Jessup, Bryce Hobbs and Jake McClanahan took second in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 2:02.84.
Ahead of Currituck in that race was Camden’s Roman Keeling, Shawn Hoff, Cooper Lewin and Kyler Roasa with a time of 1:57.29. The four Bruins also placed third in the 200 medley relay and third in the 400 freestyle relay.
“Between a lot of the boys’ relays, they dropped a lot of time,” Camden coach Ricki Furlong said. “So much improvement happened tonight and it’s one of the best things a coach can have.”
Lewin won the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:22.62 as well, while Roasa took third in the 50 freestyle with 28.05 seconds, less than 1.5 seconds from first place.
Pasquotank’s Schiffbauer, along with his aforementioned 100 backstroke win, also won the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:14.94. He was a second-place finisher in the 50 freestyle at 27.08 seconds
“They are an energetic bunch that have goals and they work really hard to meet those goals,” Pasquotank and Northeastern coach Christina Weiss said about the Pasquotank boys. “Each of them had things they wanted to do this season and each of them have accomplished those goals.”
On the girls’ side, Camden’s third-place finish was helped by the 200 medley relay team of Liza Gillam, Caydence Guyer, Stella Sophia and Thuy Nguyen finishing third to start off the meet.
Nether Cornier placed third in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:45.65, while she and Gillam finished third and second, respectively, in the 50 freestyle with times of 32.97 and 31.00.
Gillam took second in the 100 butterfly at 1:20.75 as she, Cornier, Tatiana Miller and Sophia finished the meet placing second in the 400 freestyle relay.
“The big thing is we have a lot of potential for the coming years,” Furlong said. “That’s a great thing.”
For Currituck girls, Emma Frierdich, Cayden Lowe, Emily Anderson and Brooklyn Stratton combined for a 2:26.29 finish in the 200 freestyle relay for third place, while Lowe, Stratton, Brooke Bincarowsky and Alexis Martine took third in the 400 freestyle relay.
John A. Holmes’ Kori Cortezano, Carolyn Ayers, Jasmine Johnson and Zaylee Campbell took second place in the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:58.66.
Northeastern’s best finish of the night was Gabby Johnson swimming a time of 1:20.40 for third place in the girls’ 100 freestyle.
NCHSAA regionals are scheduled to take place next Thursday through Saturday.