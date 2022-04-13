With every other tennis match of the 2A Northeastern Coastal Conference regional qualifier finished and most everybody already having left Northeastern High School for home, there was one consequential match still without a winner late Monday night.
John A. Holmes’ Daniel Emminizer and Loghan Wagner were locked into a back-and-forth third-place matchup with Manteo’s Sam Cage and Reid Gilreath that needed a third set to determine who would qualify for the 2A NCHSAA east regional tournament at the end of the month.
Finally at 10:18 p.m., an hour or so after it became the last match going, Manteo came back from a 4-1 deficit in games to win the third set 6-4 after an Emminizer returned serve sailed too far out of bounds for the final point of a long day.
The No. 5 seeded Manteo duo, who already won a tight 7-5, 7-5 match over Edenton’s Jacob Emminizer and Ean Bateman in the first round, earned the upset of No. 3 Daniel Emminizer and Wagner to steal a spot at regionals, but Edenton head coach Rachel Johnson was happy with their effort.
“I’m pretty proud of them,” Johnson said. “Neither one of them had touched a tennis racket before we started practice in February. I think they played great and played to their ability.”
Cage and Gilreath’s 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Emminizer and Wagner wasn’t the first time the Edenton duo went the distance in a match Tuesday night.
Edenton earned a 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 victory over Manteo’s Trenton Phillips and Jackson Gregory in the first round after winning a third set tiebreaker 7-3.
With that win, Emminizer and Wagner clinched a third-place matchup at the very least and that’s where they ended up after Northeastern’s Liam Konhaus and John Sanders cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 result in the semifinals.
Konhaus and Sanders, the No. 2 seed in doubles Monday, clinched a regionals spot with the win no matter what happened in the championship, where they faced fellow Eagles Wilson Wysor and James Hornthal.
Wysor and Hornthal, No. 1 in the six-team bracket, earned bragging rights over their teammates with a 6-2, 6-2 win as the all-Northeastern final was a welcome sight for Eagles head coach Daniel Manzer.
“I kind of thought it was something that was going to happen,” Manzer said. “They played each other so tight all year in practice, that I joked about it at the start of the year that it was something that could happen.”
Both Northeastern duos had first-round byes as Wysor and Hornthal defeated Gilreath and Cage 6-2, 6-2 in the semifinals.
“It feels good to know that no matter what happened that they were both going to regionals,” Manzer said.
Manzer noted that Konhaus and Sanders actually had Northeastern’s best doubles record on the year and that he knew coming in that Wysor, a former state qualifier, was going to fit well with Sanders, a former regional qualifier, as a duo this season.
Freshman Bennett Simpson nearly joined his four teammates as regional qualifiers as he made the third-place singles match, but Manteo’s Grayson Lewis defeated him 6-0, 6-2 to earn that third singles spot for regionals.
Simpson clinched a third-place match spot after beating John A. Holmes’ Aiden Nixon 6-4, 6-2 in the first round.
“To just be a freshman and do as well as he did playing kids two or three years more experienced than him in high school tennis, it made me very proud,” Manzer said. “He’s going to be one of those kids in two or three years that we’re watching here as a No. 1 or No. 2 seed.”
Simpson’s momentum stopped in the semifinals as he squared off against No. 1 Cole Walker from Manteo, who won 6-0, 6-0.
Walker took the singles crown Monday after defeating Edenton’s Trent Spear 6-3, 6-2.
Spear, the No. 2 seed, clinched his regional spot with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Manteo’s Lewis in the semifinal.
“(Spear) is an amazing tennis player and when he becomes a senior, I hope that he makes it to the top,” Johnson said, of the sophomore.
The individual regional tournaments are scheduled to take place April 29 and April 30.