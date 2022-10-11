No 2A Northeastern Coastal Conference champions were crowned Monday evening during the girls’ individual tennis tournament at Northeastern High School, but two singles players and two doubles teams qualified for regionals.
All three of Northeastern, John A. Holmes and Manteo were represented Monday with six-team brackets for both singles and doubles.
Whoever won their respective semifinals match would clinch a spot at the 2A eastern regional next weekend without a championship match being played as the full 2A/3A NCC individual tournament was to be played the following day at Currituck with the Knights and First Flight.
Northeastern was successful in qualifying two representatives: Jada Simpson in singles, while Jessica Carter and Mary Ellen Foreman did so in doubles. For John A. Holmes, defending regional champion Ellie Spear had no trouble finding her way back.
All three came into Monday as one of the top two seeds in their respective brackets, and therefore a first-round bye needing to only win one match to qualify for regionals.
Simpson, who Northeastern head coach Daniel Manzer noted is unbeaten this year, came in at No. 2.
The sophomore faced a very familiar opponent in Edenton’s Liza Bond, who beat Manteo’s Maili McManus 6-1, 6-0 in the first round.
Simpson and Bond had faced each other five times dating back to last season leading into Monday with Bond winning the first three matches and Simpson winning the next two, including once last week.
It was a tight first set that saw Bond just one game away from taking with a 5-4 advantage, but Simpson stormed back to win the next three games to take the first set 7-5.
She rode that momentum into the second set to take a 3-0 lead and while Bond regrouped to win the next two games, Simpson was able to close out the set with a 6-3 result.
“Jada never panics,” Manzer said. “She always knows that if she can keep it close, she can take it at any point and time.”
Edenton’s Ellie Spear faced Manteo’s Amelia Maner in her semifinal match and made quick work with a 6-0, 6-o result.
“She played really well during the season to earn the No. 1 seed and she played like a one-seed today, so I’m excited for her to advance to regionals,” Edenton head coach Nelson Spear said.
In a semifinal doubles match, Northeastern’s Mary Ellen Foreman and Jessica Carter, the No. 2 seed, faced Edenton’s Carson Ray and Molly Harvill.
Ray and Harvill had earlier beaten Manteo’s Jamie Holcomb and Grace Garmon 6-4, 6-1, but it was Foreman and Carter that would qualify for regionals with a 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinal.
“I told the girls they just had to support each other and they did a great job,” Manzer said.
The other doubles qualifier was Manteo’s No. 1 seed Natalia Buchta and Cora Walker. They beat Northeastern’s Briley Munden and Madeline Carlson 6-0, 6-0.
Munden and Carlson beat Edenton’s Kate Foster and Kennan Moore 6-1, 6-3 in the first round Monday.
“Really disappointed that my other players weren’t able to win because I think they’re really good in their own right,” Spear said. “They represented themselves well here today by playing well, but we had some really good competition from Northeastern and Manteo.”
The Lady Aces who did not qualify still will have a chance next week to help Edenton attempt a dual team state playoff run when they host a school to be named later in the first round next Wednesday.
Tuesday’s NCC individual tournament was not a qualifying event, but performances could help the seeding of those who have qualified when regionals begin next Friday at Greene Central High School.