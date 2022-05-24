Over the weekend, each of the six NCHSAA schools in the Daily Advance’s coverage area had athletes compete in their respective classification state championships.
The 2A championships, along with 3A, were held Friday at North Carolina A&T.
Camden saw its girls’ team finish fifth place in the state out of 52 2A schools.
Thuy Nguyen and Peyton Stasko both earned points for the Bruins in the girls’ 400 dash with fourth- and eighth-place finishes, respectively.
Keeley Williams earned sixth place in the 800 run with Cadence Langton finishing in 10th. Williams also had qualified for the state championship 1600 run.
Grace Phillips took seventh in the 100 hurdles and ninth in the 300 hurdle event.
Phillips, Stasko, Nguyen and Williams earned a fourth-place finish in the 4x400, while Emerson Martindale joined the latter three to take second place in the 4x800 relay.
Kennedy Lighty qualified for both the shot put and discus throw events as she took second in the discus throw.
She matched East Surry’s Clara Willard for a tie in first place, but a second-best throw was the tiebreaker.
Camden boys saw Dennis Gutierrez place 10th in the 1600 run and Blaze Forehand finish 11th in the discus event.
Jacob Cooper, Hunter Swann, Gutierrez and Branden James placed 13th in boys’ 4x800.
Northeastern also had several state qualifiers compete.
On the girls’ side, Indya Cradle, Emani Williams, Precious McCauley and Azaria Gallop had the best finish out of any NHS team or individual with a fourth-place finish in the 4x200 relay.
The same group with Gabrielle McMillan running instead of Williams placed ninth in the 4x100.
Gallop was a state qualifier participating in the 100 and 200 dashes as well.
Jessica Jenkins earned three team points with a sixth-place finish in the girls’ high jump event.
Yahan Wood qualified to participate in the boys’ 100 and 200 dashes on Friday, while
Quavion Martin participated in the 110 hurdle, 300 hurdle and high jump events.
Jordan Jones competed in the long jump as Junior Payton-Kimble represented the Eagles in the state championship discus throw event.
Dwan Bell, Shamar Sutton, Jalen Melson and Wood had a seventh-place finish in the 4x200 relay, while Torres Spencer, Ty’Jae Simpson, E.J. Gatling and Wood placed ninth in the 4x100.
John A. Holmes’ Sarai Leigh was a top-four finisher in the girls’ 100 hurdles as she, Dymon Rankins, Kayla Williams and Zacchaeu Grissom placed 13th in the 4x100 relay.
Leigh was also a state qualifier who competed in the triple jump event.
Emma Parrish, Williams, Precious Bond and Grissom took 11th in the 4x200.
Edenton boys saw Jaylon Gurganus place 10th in the triple jump championships.
Pasquotank’s Shaniyah Harris competed Friday as a state qualifier for the girls’ 100 hurdle event, while Trinity Brooks placed 11th in the girls’ long jump.
In the 3A state championships held Friday at North Carolina A&T, Currituck had three top 10 finishes.
Ashley Lindsey was responsible for two of those results with an eighth place finish in girls’ shot put and seventh place finish in the discus throw.
Bryson Green, Camden Lenz, Gavin Jessup and Riley Lenz placed ninth out of 16 teams in the boys’ 4x800 relay.
Currituck also had state qualifiers in the girls’ 4x800. Kylee Dinterman, Ashley Reinke, Riley Parker and Jasmine Gorney finished 14th in their championship.
Perquimans had athletes compete in Saturday’s 1A championships also held at NC A&T.
Crishya Sellers earned eighth place in the girls’ 100 dash.
In the 4x100 girls’ relay, Sellers, Essence Bond, Lailana Harris and Jaslyn Holley had the Pirates’ best championship result of the day finishing second in the state. Pamlico’s team beat them by a half-second.
Julia Johnson, Bond, Sy’Tazia Warren and Syniaya Leary teamed up for 12th in the 4x200 relay.
Holley earned fourth place in the girls’ long jump, while Aniyah Harney placed ninth in the shot put event.
The Perquimans girls added up 14 team points for a 16th-place finish out of 42 teams.
On the boys’ side, Tre’Quan Griffin was a top-10 finisher in the 400 dash and Jayden White ran in the 3200 run.
Kirk Brown, A’marion Hunter, Shavoris Lewis, Jr. and Malik Barvert placed seventh in the 4x100 relay.
Isiah Davis, Tyrese Brothers, Colin Tibbs and Griffin were state qualifiers participating in the 4x400 relay as well, with the latter three plus Shawn Garcia in the 4x200 event.