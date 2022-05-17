Northeastern High School hosted the 2A NCHSAA east regional track and field championships on Saturday and local athletes had a big day.
The Northeastern boys tied Eastern Wayne for the regional championship with 72 team points, while Camden placed 12th with 24 points, John A. Holmes tied for 16th with nine points and Pasquotank tied for 20th with seven points.
On the girls’ side, Camden dominated to win the regional championship with 100 points ahead of second-place Manteo by 30 points.
Northeastern girls placed eighth with 32 points, John A. Holmes followed behind in ninth with 30 points and Pasquotank finished 17th out of 24 teams with 13 points.
The Camden girls racked up the vast majority of their points on the track.
They teamed up to win both the 4x400 and 4x800 meter relays.
Grace Phillips, Peyton Stasko, Thuy Nguyen and Keeley Williams won the 4x400 by three seconds and the latter three plus Em Martindale dominated the 4x800 winning by 30 seconds.
Williams would also become the regional champ in the 800 dash, three seconds ahead of second place. Cadence Langton and Stasko earned fourth and fifth place respectively for additional Lady Bruin points.
Williams also took second in the 1600 run as Langton finished fifth, while Nguyen and Stasko finished second and third respectively in the 400.
Langton earned sixth in the 3200 run as Phillips placed third in the 100 hurdle and second in the 300 hurdle.
In the field, Kennedy Lighty had second place finishes in shot put and discus.
Elsewhere in the girls’ 2A regional championships, Northeastern saw Azario Gallop place second and fourth in the 100 and 200 dashes.
Jessica Jenkins placed second for Northeastern in the girls’ high jump and seventh in the long jump.
Edenton’s Kayla Williams took sixth in the 200 dash, while Saria Leigh placed second in the 100 hurdles and triple jump.
Pasquotank’s Shaniyah Harris took home fourth place in the 100 hurdles as Trinity Brooks also got fourth in the long jump event.
Back to the boys’ championships, Northeastern earned points in several events to end up at the top of the standings by the end of the day.
Yahan Wood finished third in the 100 dash with Shamar Sutton placing fifth and Wood also finished second in the 200.
Quavion Martin placed third in the 110 hurdles and fourth in the 300 hurdle event.
In the field, Jordan Jones took second in the high jump and fourth in long jump, while Martin secured fourth in the high jump.
Jalen Melson took fifth and Shamar Sutton took eighth in the long jump. Junior Payton-Kimble took second in discus.
For Camden, Branden James took eighth in the 400 run as Dennis Gutierrez placed fourth in the 1600 and sixth in the 3200.
Jacob Cooper, Hunter Swann, Guttierez and James teamed up for third in the 4x800, while Julian Barlett placed sixth in shot put and Blaze Forehand took third place in discus.
For John A. Holmes, Jaylon Gurganus and Kiyon Boston were both in a four-way tie for fifth place in the boys’ high jump earning four team points between the two. Gurganus also took fourth in the triple jump event.
Pasquotank’s Noah Halfacre placed fifth in the 200 dash as he, Quran Spence, John Burgess and Devin Perry placed sixth in the 4x200 relay.
1A EAST REGIONALS
The Perquimans girls finished in third place, while the Perquimans boys finished in fifth place in the 1A east regional championships at Pamlico on Saturday.
For the girls, Aniyah Harney earned the regional champion title in shot put, while Jaslyn Holley and Crishya Sellers took third and fifth place, respectively, in the long jump event.
Sellers took fourth in the 100 dash, Holley took fifth and Lailana Harris placed seventh.
In the field for the Perquimans boys, Travon Hunter and Kirk Brown took fifth place in the shot put and long jump events.
On the track, a Pirates relay team won the 4x100 relay as Jayden White took third in the 3200 run.
Tyrese Brothers was fifth in the 110 hurdles, Tre’Quan Griffin was fourth in the 400 dash and Tony Riddick was fifth in the 200 dash.
State championships at the 1A level are scheduled for Saturday.
3A EAST REGIONALS
Held at Croatan High School in Newport, Currituck athletes competed in the 3A regional championships.
Ashley Lindsey became regional champion in both the girls’ shot put and discus throw events.
In the 4x800 relay, Kylee Dinterman, Ashley Reinke, Emma Barefield and Jasmine Gorney took second place in the event.
In the boys’ version of the relay, Bryson Green, Camden Lenz, Gavin Jessup and Riley Lenz placed third.
In the field, Ernest Harris earned fifth place in the high jump event.
State championships for the 3A and 2A levels take place on Friday.