...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
1 of 4
The Albemarle School volleyball team celebrates winning their NCISAA quarterfinal match against Halifax Academy, Saturday at Albemarle School.
The Albemarle School volleyball team showed no signs of rust Saturday afternoon in their 1A NCISAA third-round playoff game after not having played a contest in nine days.
The No. 3 Lady Colts, who had byes for the first two rounds of the postseason, controlled their home quarterfinal match against Halifax Academy from start to finish with a 25-7, 25-13, 25-10 victory over Halifax Academy.
“We’ve been practicing hard every day,” Albemarle School head coach Amy Warren said. “Girls have been coming out and we’ve been working on a couple new things to incorporate. Overall, I think they talked, got some good digs today and they were strong on the net.”
Saturday’s first set was a quick start for Albemarle School (20-6-1) with an early 3-0 lead thanks to two Sydney Abeyounis and an Ava Morris ace in between.
Halifax Academy (5-15), out of Roanoke Rapids and a winner of two straight playoff matches, briefly got it back to 3-2, but a series of unforced errors for the Lady Vikings helped the Lady Colts begin to run away with it.
It was soon 9-2 as Halifax coach Lauren Harris was forced to call a timeout and coming out of it, Abeyounis and Emiley Harris had back-to-back kills to cap off an 8-0 run to lead it 11-2.
Later in the set, a couple kills from Miranda Parker started five unanswered points for Albemarle School to lead it 20-6. After one more Lady Vikings point, the Lady Vikings rattled off another five straight to close it with a couple Morris kills in the mix.
The only deficits Albemarle School faced on Saturday afternoon were very quick 1-0 Halifax advantages in the second and third sets.
But both times, the Lady Colts went on a run to take over the set again right away.
In the second frame, Albemarle School went on a 6-0 run to lead 6-1 with three Abeyounis kills in the stretch.
Another five unanswered, with an Abeyounis kill and block to start it, made it 11-3.
The junior led her team with 16 kills and two blocks Saturday, to go along with seven digs.
“(Abeyounis) is a very well-rounded player,” Warren said. “She plays the net well and she digs well.”
The Lady Colts led the set 23-9 before the Lady Vikings had its largest run of four straight, but a Harris kill and service point clinched the set at 25-13 for Albemarle School.
The third set saw the Lady Colts score five straight for a 5-1 lead as it soon became 9-2.
Albemarle School finished the sweep off with a 10-2 run for the 25-10 third-set win.
“I am thrilled with the way the girls played today. They worked together, they talked with each other. Everyone was positive and I think they played really well today,” Warren said.
Parker led the home team with 11 digs and added six kills. Morris had five aces and seven digs, while Madelyn De Los Reyes led with 15 assists.
Saturday was potentially the final home game for the Lady Colts this season as they will head to No. 2 Cape Fear Christian for a semifinal match on Tuesday.
To be home for the championship match Saturday, Albemarle School would of course need to beat Cape Fear and have No. 5 North Hills Christian upend No. 1 Pungo Christian in their semifinal match.