The Albemarle School volleyball team showed no signs of rust Saturday afternoon in their 1A NCISAA third-round playoff game after not having played a contest in nine days.

The No. 3 Lady Colts, who had byes for the first two rounds of the postseason, controlled their home quarterfinal match against Halifax Academy from start to finish with a 25-7, 25-13, 25-10 victory over Halifax Academy.