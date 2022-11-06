RALEIGH — In search of their first state title a year after their first ever state championship appearance, it still was not meant to be for the Camden volleyball team.
The Lady Bruins fell to the 1A NCHSAA west champion McMichael Lady Phoenix in four sets 25-23, 20-25, 16-25, 19-25 Saturday evening at North Carolina State’s Reynolds Coliseum.
“Not the way we wanted to finish our season off, but tonight’s loss doesn’t take away the 25 other wins we got as a team this season,” Camden head coach Ashley Miller said.
The first set showed the makings of a potentially promising night for the Lady Bruins (25-3) or at the very least, a tight match all the way through.
McMichael (37-3) got the opening set’s first two points before the teams traded point for point until it was 6-5 Lady Phoenix.
The west champions would receive the next two points on Camden errors, but the Lady Bruins were finally able to put a sustained positive stretch together.
Aaliyah Anderson began six unanswered points with a kill, and three out-of-bounds hits in a row from McMichael gave Camden its first lead at 9-8.
Back-to-back aces from Peyton Carver made it 11-8, prompting McMichael to call timeout as the Camden crowd erupted.
The Lady Bruins’ lead stretched to 15-11 before McMichael pulled even with four straight points and the 15-15 tie was the first of seven more ties throughout the set.
They would trade leads and tie each other a handful of other times until Tessa Forehand came up with a block to put Camden up 23-22.
A violation gave the Lady Bruins a 24-22 lead and after initially thinking they won the set on the next point before the call was overturned, Carlyn Tanis put the set to rest with a floating kill to take a 1-0 set lead.
The second set, however, did not start the way Camden had envisioned.
“Volleyball’s a game of momentum and they took the momentum right from under us that second set,” Miller said.
McMichael scored the first nine points with Miller using both of her timeouts for the set at 5-0 and 9-0.
A kill from Camden’s Adisyn Russell halted the run and began a stretch of five Lady Bruins points in the next six to get back within 10-5.
The Lady Phoenix broke away again with the next four points for a 14-5 lead and eventually led it 23-14.
Camden nearly completed a last-ditch comeback scoring six of the next seven points, featuring three separate Tanis kills, to get within 24-20, but a kill from McMichael’s Jenna Rosenbaum completed the Lady Phoenix’s first set win of the night.
The ability to make it interesting late in the set despite the disastrous start to it was an encouraging sight to see for Miller and her team.
“That’s what we said after the set was over with,” Miller said. “We said, ‘Look what you guys just did. You have it in your tank, we just have to dig deep and find it and start from the get-go.’ Unfortunately, it didn’t go that way the next one, but they didn’t quit.”
The near second-set comeback did not translate into success in the third set as Camden fell behind the eight-ball again with a 15-4 deficit.
The Lady Bruins then trailed 23-11 before a handful of Lady Phoenix unforced errors helped Camden get within 23-16, but McMichael earned the next two points to close out its most complete set of the championship.
Camden finally found itself in a consistently better position in a then must-win fourth set as there were five ties by the time it was 5-5.
McMichael then took an 8-5 lead and maintained a close lead for a while with an Anderson block allowing the Lady Bruins within 17-16.
But the Lady Phoenix closed the set out strong with eight of the last 11 points to earn their first ever state title in volleyball.
Tanis led the team with 15 kills with Russell adding eight. Carver had 23 assists and three aces in the loss.
The two-time defending 2A east champs will look very similar next season with the exception of key seniors Carver and Forehand.
They are the only two seniors on this year’s team. Last year’s state runner-up had eight seniors.
“It was almost like a fresh start this year,” Carver said. “So we knew how it felt to be there last year and we wanted to come back and redeem ourselves.”
Unfortunately for Camden, that redemption didn’t come to fruition, but making it back to the championship with only Carver, Forehand, Tanis and Russell returning from last year is an accomplishment they’ll always hold on to thanks to a lot of hard work leading up to and through the season.
“One of my proudest moments as a student-athlete is to say that from scratch, we made it here together for each other,” Forehand said.