Camden Volleyball 2022 NCHSAA east

The Camden volleyball team poses with the 2A NCHSAA eastern regional championship trophy after beating Midway, Tuesday at Midway High School.

 Submitted Photo

DUNN — For the second straight year, the Camden volleyball team has reached the 2A NCHSAA state championship.

The Lady Bruins handed No.1 Midway its only loss of the season Tuesday with a 25-13, 25-18, 25-23 road sweep in the 2A eastern regional championship.