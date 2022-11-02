DUNN — For the second straight year, the Camden volleyball team has reached the 2A NCHSAA state championship.
The Lady Bruins handed No.1 Midway its only loss of the season Tuesday with a 25-13, 25-18, 25-23 road sweep in the 2A eastern regional championship.
“We played amazing,” Camden head coach Ashley Miller told the Daily Advance afterward. “We played great team volleyball and just stayed focused all game. It was a loud gym, probably the loudest high school gym I’ve been in. I’m so proud of the girls because they used that as motivation and fought so hard and played great every second they were on the floor.”
The No. 2 Lady Bruins (25-2) used a 6-2 run after trailing 21-19 to the Lady Raiders (26-1) in the third set to clinch the win.
Carlyn Tanis led the way for Camden with 24 kills followed by Adisyn Russell’s nine. Aaliyah Anderson and Maddi Strickland had eight and five blocks, respectively.
Peyton Carver had 39 assists, while she and Tessa Dodson led the team with 13 digs each.
Camden goes back to the 2A state championship where it will face the west’s No. 1 McMichael (36-3) at 4 p.m. Saturday in North Carolina State’s Reynolds Coliseum.
The Lady Bruins are seeking redemption after losing in last year’s state title match against Southwestern Randolph in four sets.
Four returning Camden players will have a second crack at trying to earn a ring: Tanis, Carver, Russell and Tessa Forehand.
“I think they’re definitely motivated and hungry for it this year,” Miller said. “We’re going to do our best and do whatever we can to get it this year.”