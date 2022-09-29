CAMDEN — The non-conference volleyball matchup between the top teams in the Four Rivers and Northeastern Coastal conferences Wednesday figured to be an enticing one.
The host Camden Lady Bruins came in unbeaten and the Perquimans Lady Pirates came in with just one loss to a dominant 3A team in J.H. Rose.
In a loud Camden gym, with both fan bases well represented, it was unbeaten Camden that suffered its first loss of the season in the end.
Perquimans came out on top in four sets with a big 25-20, 12-25, 25-15, 25-16 result.
“Any time you can beat (Camden) or play tight with them, you gauge it as a success,” Perquimans head coach Kristie Thach said. “To win tonight is huge.”
Wednesday’s first set was the most even from start to finish.
Neither team held more than a one-point lead until Camden (13-1) briefly held a 6-4 advantage.
The small lead eventually reached 13-11 before Perquimans (13-1) scored three straight for its first lead since 3-2. After the Lady Bruins made it 14-14, Perquimans took hold of the set with another three unanswered points for a 17-14 advantage.
The Lady Pirates stayed in front the rest of the way with 18-17 the closest Camden got. Daven Brabble closed out the set with a kill for the 25-20 win.
Camden erased the first set pretty quickly by jumping out to a 7-2 lead in the second frame.
The Lady Bruins broke away with six straight points for that five-point edge thanks to a couple blocks from Carlyn Tanis, a kill from Tanis and a kill from Tessa Forehand during the stretch.
Thach called a timeout after Camden’s seventh point to try to regroup the Lady Pirates, but the Lady Bruins soon led 10-3 before it ballooned to 16-6 as the home team dominated the set to tie the match 1-1.
Perquimans found itself back in control in the third set with its most complete overall set of the night.
The Lady Pirates rattled off four straight points, with help from a few unforced Camden errors, for a 5-1 lead. Another three straight moments later put the guests at a 9-4 advantage and Camden head coach Ashley Miller called a timeout.
It wasn’t the only timeout Miller called as she used one again after two kills from Victoria Williamson and another from Brabble provided three consecutive points for a 14-8 Camden deficit.
Unfortunately for the Lady Bruins, neither timeout amounted to much in Wednesday’s second set as Perquimans cruised to the 25-15 result to get one set win away from handing Camden its first loss.
“To start the third set, I told them I wanted to see the team that played in the first set,” Thach said. “I didn’t want to see that second set team. They delivered that.”
Needing to find a way to force a fifth set, the home team responded well to start the fourth one.
Camden used a 5-0 run for a 5-1 lead that included kills from Aaliyah Anderson and Forehand.
Eventually, the Lady Bruins held a 7-3 edge, but Perquimans immediately got itself back in the game with its own five straight, including two Eby Scaff kills, for an 8-7 lead.
The two teams then had a short period of playing each other tight as the scoreboard saw 8-8, 9-9, 10-10, 11-11 and 12-12 ties.
But the Lady Pirates jumped ahead by scoring the next nine points for a commanding 21-12 advantage. The stretch was helped by a handful of Camden errors.
“We beat ourselves a lot,” Miller said, noting she didn’t think her team played to their fullest potential in the loss. “We had a lot of unforced errors in a couple of those sets and you can’t do that against a good Perquimans team.”
Wednesday’s win for Perquimans comes after losing both matches against the Lady Bruins last season. Two seasons ago, the Lady Pirates earned two five-set wins over Camden.
They are scheduled to meet again at Perquimans on October 19 for both team’s last regular season match.
“Volleyball is a game of momentum and Perquimans had a lot of momentum at times,” Miller said. “We need to learn how to take it back and cut that off and fight through that. Hopefully, we’ll learn from that tonight.”
Williamson led the Lady Pirates with 14 killsand 14 digs followed by Scaff’s 13 kills and 13 digs.
Brabble came up with 12 kills and two aces, while Maddie Chaulk had 35 assists and 14 service points.
Camden’s Tanis had a match-high 16 kills and 22 digs with Forehand adding 11 kills and Russell adding 10 kills. Anderson had 11 blocks and Peyton Carver had 29 assists.