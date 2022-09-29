Perquimans celebration vs. Camden volleyball

Perquimans' Lilly Winslow (left), Joliegh Connor (middle) and Victoria Williamson (right) celebrate after a Lady Pirates point during a volleyball match against Camden, Wednesday at Camden County High School.

 Photo by Stephanie Harlow

CAMDEN — The non-conference volleyball matchup between the top teams in the Four Rivers and Northeastern Coastal conferences Wednesday figured to be an enticing one.

The host Camden Lady Bruins came in unbeaten and the Perquimans Lady Pirates came in with just one loss to a dominant 3A team in J.H. Rose.