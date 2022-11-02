HERTFORD — Several years of conference championships and deep playoff runs never quite got the Perquimans volleyball team to the ultimate goal. Until now.
In the Lady Pirates’ fifth-straight run that reached the fourth round, they finally were able to take full advantage and reach the end.
Perquimans is headed to the 1A NCHSAA state championship on Saturday in Raleigh thanks to a 25-16, 25-9, 25-14 sweep of No. 13 Roxboro Community on Tuesday in a loud Perquimans County High School gym.
“The girls showed up,” Perquimans head coach Kristie Thach said. “I couldn’t have asked for better play from them tonight. They were aggressive, they knew what was on the line and yet they played with confidence.
“I felt like coming back home was huge for us because I knew they’d feel comfortable in their home, in their gym. They played so great.”
The No. 3 Lady Pirates (26-1), as Thach acknowledged, could not have asked for a stronger start to the first set to set the tone for the night.
After a game-opening kill from Roxboro’s Taylor Hogan, Perquimans rattled off five straight for a 5-1 lead.
Hogan and Sydney Adkins added a kill and block to get back within 5-3, but that’s when the Lady Pirates really took hold.
The Lady Bulldogs (20-7) weren’t able to handle Perquimans’s hard hitting, leading to them deflecting several points out of bounds.
They also had a handful of spikes hit the ground out of bounds as Victoria Williamson was behind the line to serve for Perquimans for seven of eight unanswered points that gave the home team a 13-3 advantage.
Roxboro stopped the bleeding by scoring the next two points and eventually inched back to just a 19-15 deficit, but the Lady Pirates’ early run was good enough to keep their distance from the road team.
They closed the set out with a 6-1 run that ended with a Daven Brabble block and a Williamson ace that scraped the net before the ball hit the ground.
The Lady Bulldogs, however, having settled down after Perquimans’ early first-set run, were able to regain themselves in the early stages of the second set.
They scored three straight for a 3-1 lead and briefly led 5-3 not long after.
But Eby Scaff earned a kill for the Lady Pirates to get within one and allow Lilly Winslow to go back and serve.
Winslow took the ball and didn’t let go of it for a while as Perquimans scored another 13 straight on her serves for a 14-0 run and a commanding 17-5 lead.
In that span, Winslow had five serves that Roxboro was unable to return and Scaff had five kills.
“(Winslow) rattled off a bunch in a row and that was huge to get the momentum,” Thach said.
The Lady Bulldogs never recovered as, fittingly, another point from Winslow capped it off for the 25-9 second-set win.
Williamson got things rolling for Perquimans in the third set with back-to-back kills to put her team up 2-1 and start a stretch of six unanswered.
It was a great sign for the home team as they also held a 2-0 lead in sets over Roxboro in last year’s fourth round, but failed to close it out as the Lady Bulldogs took the next three sets to advance to the regional championship.
“That was in our minds and I knew that was in (Roxboro’s) minds too,” Thach said. “Even if we’re up 2-0, we can’t stop playing.”
Gradually, the Lady Pirates’ advantage increased as Scaff had four kills in the team’s final eight points.
The regional championship-clinching point was a serve from Scaff that scraped the net and dropped to the ground before the Lady Bulldogs could catch up to it.
From there, the celebration was on as the Perquimans volleyball team piled up on the court.
Saturday will be the Lady Pirates’ first state championship appearance since they lost in back-to-back title matches in 1998 and 1999. They had lost regional championships under Thach in 2009 and 2020 before Tuesday’s win.
For Thach, who watched her brother Justin Roberson coach the 2022 Perquimans baseball team that included her two sons Tanner and Maddux to a title in June, has waited for this opportunity for more than a decade.
She finally has that chance in her 14th season in charge of the Lady Pirates’ volleyball program.
“I don’t think I can put it into words,” Thach said. “I have been dreaming about this and seeing the baseball team, my sons and my brother, make it this far... It’s something I knew we could do. It was just a matter of time. We were patient and we waited our turn.”
Scaff led the way with 13 kills followed by Williamson’s eight. Winslow added up six aces to Williamson’s five. Marleigh Cooper had 27 assists and Joleigh Connor led with 10 digs.
Williamson, a four-year varsity member, was dreaming of this moment just like Thach.
“It feels amazing,” Williamson said. “I just feel like each year we got better and better, and closer as a team. I feel like we all just put 100% effort into this no matter what was happening each game before this. That’s what led up to this. Each challenge we had prepared us for the next one and I’m just so excited to go to states.”
Perquimans will head to North Carolina State’s Reynolds Coliseum for an 11 a.m. state championship against the west’s No. 1 Union Academy (28-2).