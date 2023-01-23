The Northeastern Coastal Conference individual wrestling tournament was held at Northeastern High School on Saturday morning.
The Northeastern Coastal Conference individual wrestling tournament was held at Northeastern High School on Saturday morning.
First Flight earned the team championship with 195 total points, while Currituck was second with 182.5.
Manteo was third with 134 followed by Pasquotank in fourth with 89.5, Northeastern with 85.5, John A. Holmes with 35 and Hertford County earning 27.
Currituck had three individual champions with John Hughes (106 pounds) defeating Manteo’s Thalia Aguirre-Gomez in their championship match by fall, Matthew Lieberman (138) beating First Flight’s Dominic Vanacore 8-4 and River Houck (285) pinning First Flight’s John Garay-Martinez.
Others who placed for the Knights were Jacob Bennett (126) taking third place, Jordyn Toliver (132) placing second, David Saunders (145) in second, Dalton Gay (152) in second, Joseph Thibodeau (160) in fourth, Dominic Yarger (170) in third, Keanu Maynard (182) in second, Jeffery Klugh (195) in second and Andrew Elliott (220) getting fourth.
Luke Turner (113) was Pasquotank’s sole champion as he defeated Manteo’s Ben Hajtun in their final.
Colby McKethan (106), Brandon Dougherty (120), Quran Spence (132), Jahiem Gibson (152) and Justis Powell (285) all earned third place in their respective weight classes for the Panthers, while Jordan Brown (182) finished fourth and Ryan Dougherty (126) took second after losing his championship bid 13-8 to First Flight’s Gavin Hanks.
Northeastern had a champion in Corey Fazekas, who beat Toliver by major decision (11-0) in the 132-pound final. Eric Fazekas (170) took second after being defeated by Manteo’s John Perciful by fall.
Nathaniel Castillo-Etheridge (126) and Davante Barrington (285) earned fourth-place finishes for the Eagles, while Jonathan Nguyen (145), James Wright (182) and John Hopkins (220) earned third-place finishes.
For John A. Holmes, Selina Perez-Robiero (120), Jordan Cox (138) and Gavin Pierce (195) all finished in fourth as Jackson Stegall made it to the 160-pound championship before losing to Manteo’s Dylan Polatty.
Dual team state playoff brackets are scheduled to be released on Thursday with the first and second rounds slated for Saturday.
The regional tournament for individuals who have qualified takes place Friday, February 10, and Saturday, February 11.
