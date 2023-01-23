Pasquotank Turner wrestling

Pasquotank's Luke Turner (right) wrestles Manteo's Ben Hajtun in a 113-pound weight class championship during the Northeastern Coastal Conference tournament, Saturday at Northeastern High School.

 David Gough/The Daily Advance

The Northeastern Coastal Conference individual wrestling tournament was held at Northeastern High School on Saturday morning.

First Flight earned the team championship with 195 total points, while Currituck was second with 182.5.