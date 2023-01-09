The Northeastern High School wrestling program held its annual River City Invitational tournament on Saturday.
It’s an event that is a little more than a decade old that saw 18 schools represented Saturday to go along with eight schools that participated in the girls and junior varsity tournaments on Friday night.
“This event went amazing,” Northeastern head coach Larenzo King said. “Both days ran ahead of schedule and we got out earlier than I predicted the whole day. This is the earliest we’ve got out for this tournament in the history of this tournament.”
On Saturday, the Eagles had two wrestlers reach it to their respective weight class’s championship rounds.
Khamani Barclift made it to the 152-pound final after pinning both Lake Taylor (Va.)’s Jermay Largent and Hertford County’s Damarion Barnes in the first two rounds and then beating Pasquotank’s Jahiem Gibson by a tight 10-9 margin.
Barclift, however, did not wrestle in the final against North Pitts’ Jacob Crump due to injury holding him back as he settled for second place.
The other finalist for Northeastern was Davante Barrington (285). Barrington received a first-round bye before pinning Green Run (Va.)’s Devin Taitague and Pasquotank’s Justis Powell on his way to the final.
First Flight’s Everest Ouellette defeated Barrington by fall in the final.
“They did a good job,” King said. “I’m proud of them. We just have to go back to the room and work on what we need to do, simplify everything and get it right because we have some more conference matchups coming up Tuesday with First Flight and Edenton.”
Eric Fazekas (170) made it to the third-place match of his weight class after wins over King’s Fork (Va.)’s Seth Combs, a loss to Manteo’s John Perciful and win over Hertford County’s Isaiah Bishop.
Fazekas finished in fourth after losing 3-1 in his final match of the day against First Flight’s Kai Reece.
The third-place match of the 152 weight class pitted Pasquotank’s Gibson and John A. Holmes’ Jackson Stegall.
It was a back-and-forth three rounds that ended in a 5-5 tie. The match then took a full minute of overtime and then three more 30-second periods before Gibson finally won 7-6.
Pasquotank head coach Wayne Norton said that the two have wrestled each other a bunch the last two years, so it was good to see the tie-breaking win.
“We have a real young team, so today we saw a lot of progress which is good,” Norton said. “The moves that we’re learning at practice are starting to click. I feel like a lightbulb came on. Even though we didn’t get the result we wanted, we saw growth. Even the losses we had were really close, so I feel good where we’re at moving forward.”
John A. Holmes head coach Robert Brown echoed the same sentiment about his team being young.
Along with Stegall, the Aces had one other wrestler in a third-round match in Gavin Pierce (195).
Pierce earned third palace with a 6-2 decision over Jamestown (Va.)’s John Clinton, but it didn’t come without a struggle.
Dealing with a bloody nose, the match had to be stopped four times for a blood timeout. A fifth timeout, or the blood timeout clock expiring after five combined minutes, would’ve resulted in an automatic disqualification.
The fourth timeout, which ended with five seconds left on the clock, resulted in an athletic trainer putting a mask over Pierce’s nose so he could finish it out.
“Tough match with him bleeding like that,” Brown said.
First Flight took first place at the event with 213 total team points. Northeastern was ninth with 77, while Edenton and Pasquotank tied for 13th with 41 points apiece.
King’s acknowledgment of the day ending earlier than the tournament had before was the result of four floor mats on the Northeastern gym floor.
Because of that, they were able to have two weight classes wrestle at the same time with championship and third-place matches going on simultaneously.
King’s hope is that it will bring more tournaments to his home gym in the future.
“It really opens up opportunities for future tournaments,” King said, “especially trying to get our 2A east regional here in Elizabeth City. We’ve been trying to get it here for a long time, but we’ve had a question about the space here. So now knowing that we can safely do it, that opens up good opportunities for us to fundraise as well.”