In a tri-meet hosted by Northeastern High School Wednesday night, it was the Currituck wrestling team that left unbeaten.
Both Currituck and Northeastern easily took care of Nandua (Va.) in the earlier matches, but the Knights then defeated the Eagles 54-28 in the last match of the night.
The match began after Northeastern (5-3) forfeited the 120-pound weight class with the 126-pound contest.
The Eagles’ Jeremy Barcliff got the better of Currituck’s Anthony Estrada in that one with a 18-6 decisive victory.
Northeastern then briefly took a 10-6 lead when Corey Fazekas (132) eventually pinned the Knights’ Jordyn Tolliver.
Despite Fazekas pushing to a 11-0 lead during the third period, Tolliver warded off a pin for as long as he could until Fazekas finally got the win by fall with 28 seconds left.
Fazekas has been dominant to begin the season.
“Undefeated, 13-0 and hasn’t given up a single point (all year), so trying to ride that momentum train, Northeastern assistant coach Eric Fazekas, who filled in for head coach Larenzo King who was out of town, said.
Currituck (4-0), however, bounced back and took a stranglehold of the match with four straight wins by fall
Luke Haber (138) pinned the Eagles’ Cameron Brothers 1:20 in, David Saunders (144) pinned Timothy Shepherd 1:36 in, Dalton Gay (152) pinned Jonathan Nguyen 1:17 in and Joseph Thibodeau (160) defeated Rondell Barnes in 42 seconds.
“Dalton Gay, he’s wrestling like I want him to,” Currituck head coach Don Ashby said when asked who stood out to him the most on Wednesday.
Eric Fazekas broke Currituck’s streak in the 170-pound class by defeating the Knights’ Dominic Yarger with a pin 1:33 into the first period.
The Fazekas brothers provided the only wins for the Eagles against Currituck Wednesday as Currituck finished the match off with two more wins.
Jeffery Klugh (220) pinned Northeastern’s John Hopkins and River Houck (285) did the same to Davante Barrington.
Ashby noted that he sees Houck as a potential individual state championship contender and was impressed with Klugh, who was recently out sick.
“I was really worried about Jeff at 220 because he had been out with the flu for a week and he still came through,” he said. “I was like, ‘Oh man, I hope he doesn’t get in a dogfight because he’ll run out of gas’ because if you’re not doing that cardio, anyone can beat you. I was really worried about that happening, but he took care of business.”
It is Ashby’s first year as Currituck’s head coach, replacing Mike Fisher, after being an assistant coach for the Knights since 2018.
He acknowledged the team is in an adjustment period to start the year with him being the new voice but is optimistic for the remainder of the year.
“I think once we make the turn to January, we’re going to get better and hopefully we’ll surprise some people,” Ashby said, noting that the hope is to get past an improved First Flight team to make the 3A NCHSAA dual team playoffs this season.
Northeastern assistant Eric Fazekas said he missed a couple wrestlers that could’ve made their match against Currituck closer including Khamani Barcliff (144), who was hurt after an earlier match against Nandua.
“I thought all the kids fought hard,” he said. “I’m not disappointed in them. They gave me everything they had, that’s all I can ask.”
Northeastern had to forfeit three weight classes, while Currituck forfeited just once.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Currituck 55, Western Branch (Va.) 47: The Knights (3-2) earned the road win in Virginia over the Bruins (0-1) Wednesday.
Luke Morgan, with three 3-pointers, led Currituck with 17 points followed by R.J. Seymore’s 10.
The Knights head to Hertford County next on Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Western Branch (Va.) 66, Currituck 25: The Lady Knights (0-3) lost on the road to the Lady Bruins (2-1) Wednesday. Annabelle O’Donnell led Currituck with 15 points.
They play Catholic (Va.) next on Friday.