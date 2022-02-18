Wrestlers from three different high schools in the Daily Advance’s coverage area are in Greensboro this weekend as the 2022 NCHSAA individual wrestling state championships began Thursday afternoon.
Currituck, Northeastern and John A. Holmes combined for a total of nine representatives who qualified for states at their respective classification.
At the 3A level, Currituck sent four wrestlers, all juniors, with Matthew Lieberman, David Saunders, Ryan Fisher and Jeffery Klugh. Their first round matchups were scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Thursday.
Saunders (138) is the No. 1 seed in his weight class with a 19-9 overall record and faced No. 16 Brian Taylor of West Rowan in his first round.
Lieberman (132 pounds), with a 20-4 standing, came into the tournament as the No. 3 seed and faced No. 14 Finnius Mccafferty of Union Pines in the first round.
Fisher (145), having won 18 of 20 matches, earned a No. 5 seed for his tournament with a first round match against No. 12 Kalvin Khang of Freedom.
In the 220-pound weight class, Klugh qualified for the No. 16 seed and faced Fred T. Foard’s No. 1 seed Dylan Smith.
At the 2A level, Northeastern sent three wrestlers to the state championships with Corey Fazekas (132), Braxton Tucker (160) and Eric Fazekas (170) qualifying for their respective weight classes.
Corey Fazekas, a freshman with a 24-6 record, earned the No. 15 seed of his class and faced No. 2 Caleb Cox of R-S Central High School.
Tucker, a senior, came into the tournament with the No. 10 seed and was scheduled to face No. 7 Niccolo Luftig from North Carolina School of Science & Math.
Junior Eric Fazekas, with a 23-9 record on the season, earned a No. 2 seed in his weight class to face No. 25 Spencer Leclair from Surry Central.
Also at 2A, John A. Holmes brought two representatives with Chase Ward and Gavin Pierce.
Ward (138), a senior, qualified with a No. 10 seed to face No. 7 Triston Younkin of J.F. Webb High School.
Pierce, as a freshman, is a No. 16 seed of his weight class at the state tournament and was scheduled to face No. 1 Raydyn Brooks from Bandys High School.
The 2A first round was scheduled to start at 7 p.m. in Greensboro Thursday evening.
Quarterfinals for those who won, regardless of classification, in Thursday’s first round take place Friday morning, with semifinals beginning in the evening at 6 p.m.
Full results for the nine local wrestlers will be posted in Tuesday’s sports edition.