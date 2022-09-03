ECSU Hilliard post-practice huddle

Elizabeth City State head football coach Marcus Hilliard speaks to ECSU players after a practice, Wednesday at ECSU's Roebuck Stadium.

 David Gough/The Daily Advance

Another season is here for the Elizabeth City State football team.

Today, the Vikings head to South Carolina to face Benedict College at 6 p.m. to begin the 2022 season.