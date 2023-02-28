When the Elizabeth City State women’s basketball team finally knew who their CIAA Tournament championship game opponent would be, head coach Tynesha Lewis was ready to see her team make amends for two specific regular-season losses.
That championship opponent would be Shaw, a team the Lady Vikings lost to both times they met during the season.
While ECSU had a higher seed than the Lady Bears in this year’s CIAA Tournament, Shaw handed the Lady Vikings a 56-48 loss in January and a 55-54 defeat on ECSU’s senior night exactly one week before Saturday’s championship.
“I told the kids that Shaw had not met the ECSU women’s basketball team yet,” Lewis said. “We didn’t play well against them (at Shaw) and we played terribly against them (at ECSU). So they had no idea who we were because they hadn’t seen us.
“They introduced themselves on Saturday.”
Introduced themselves, the Lady Vikings did.
ECSU dominated Saturday’s late afternoon championship game in Baltimore, Maryland’s CFG Bank Arena defensively with a 55-40 victory.
The No. 6 Lady Bears were held to just 16 points before halftime with the No. 5 Lady Vikings up 16 at the break. Shaw only shot 12-of-48 (25%) from the field all game while missing all nine of its 3-point attempts.
Now the 2022-23 ECSU women’s basketball team can also be introduced as the first Lady Vikings squad to ever win the CIAA Tournament and reach the NCAA Division II Tournament.
Saturday’s feat put to rest the heartbreak of reaching last year’s championship game only to fall just short against Lincoln (Pa.).
The motivation for Lewis and ECSU to get back to the same spot and win it was there from the moment last year’s season ended.
To both her returners and recruits, Lewis had one particular message:
“You are about to do something that has never been done before and nobody will be able to take it from you that you will be the first in (school) history to win the CIAA tournament on the women’s side and go to the NCAA (tournament),” Lewis said. “Every time I said it, I saw their eyes light up. They’re so excited about the legacy that they have created.”
While the motive was there to get back, ECSU’s 2022-23 regular season, which returned only five players from last season, wasn’t quite as successful as last year.
Last year’s team earned the No. 2 seed in the CIAA Tournament after a 19-6 (11-5 CIAA) regular season. It allowed ECSU a first-round bye as it needed just two wins to reach the championship game.
This year, the Lady Vikings still saw success but took a minor step back in the win-loss columns with 16-10 (10-6 CIAA) records. The one extra conference loss compared to last year dropped them three spots in 2023’s tournament seeding and, therefore, forced them to play in the first round.
Lewis noted there were a lot of “ups and downs” this season including injuries.
“We were disappointed about how we ended the season,” Lewis said as they lost their last two regular-season games, “but we knew that you only had to win four games really and nobody remembers what you did during the season.”
The first of those four games came last Tuesday afternoon against No. 12 St. Augustine’s, a team Lewis was nervous for due to their athleticism.
Winning that first game 59-55, Lewis called it the team’s “biggest game” to get any jitters the team had about playing in the arena out of the way.
NyAsia Blango was the leading scorer in the game with 21 points. She showed up again in an even bigger way in the Lady Vikings’ second-round game with 30 points.
ECSU as a whole showed up in a big way for that game as the Lady Vikings thrashed No. 4 Bowie State 76-54.
It was another opponent Lewis said her team had not properly shown itself to yet as Bowie State beat them by 11 and 10, respectively, in the regular season.
“I was like ‘Guys, they have not met us,’” she said. “(Bowie State) might have expected the same team they played against, but we were a totally different team locked in to our game plan. We ran the floor, it was poetry to watch.”
The Lady Vikings were then the beneficiary of a quarterfinal upset that saw No. 8 Johnson C. Smith knock off No. 1 Fayetteville State 62-54.
ECSU, already having beaten the Lady Golden Bulls 70-60 in early January, never trailed in its semifinal game against Johnson C. Smith on Friday, but it escaped with a tight 53-52 victory to reach the championship game.
Then Saturday came and the Lady Vikings completed the historic four-game stretch.
“I’m just real proud of the young ladies I have and the effort they gave me and gave ECSU all week,” Lewis said. “I’m excited about going to the NCAA (tournament) because that was our goal from the beginning. To be able to accomplish that, we’re excited about that.”
Saturday’s win made the Lady Vikings the first women’s team in the country to receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Division II Tournament.
There are 22 other teams that will receive automatic bids through Sunday and on Sunday night at 10:30 p.m., NCAA.com will host a selection show to release the full 64-team bracket.