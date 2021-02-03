Winter time fishing for largemouth is mostly about slow presentations and lures so the jig is at the top of the list for bass.
Not only do they catch fish year around but they really shine in the colder months and the fish tend to be on the bigger size.
Here in our waters I lean on a football jig in either black and blue or some kind of a green pumpkin seed color.
They both work equally well but some days one will work better than the other.
I like to fish the north banks because the wind usually blows out of the north this time of year and the sun hits the north banks warming them up a bit.
Look for steep drop offs and fish the entire water column keeping good contact with bottom. Any log or stump on the way down will have a good chance of holding a fish so slow down when you make contact with the structure.
I like to watch my line where it enters the water looking for the slightest movement. The bite this time of year can really soft so I set the hook on anything that looks or feels like a strike.
Another tip is to use lighter lined than usual.
I like 12-pound Izor Line because it is almost impossible to break and the thin diameter makes it almost impossible to see in our waters.
So next time you get out and brave the cold make sure you have a jig tied on and see what happens.
What's biting, where...
The only real news from the offshore guys is the blue fin tuna have begun to show up.
We had some hit the scales in or around 300 pounds this week but the best is yet to come.
The beach has been a little slow but mainly because the weather and wind has kept the anglers at home.
We did have some reports guys fishing the jetties and catching mullet and some black drum.
The sound is mostly about the rockfish which have moved up into the sound and are hanging around the sound bridge near Edenton.
Deep stretch lures and umbrella rigs are the go to baits there and try to fish the entire water column with your baits.
Locally the crappie are still looking good with fish in the ten foot range hitting micro jigs and live shiners.
The largemouth bite is slow but the fish will bite with the right presentation.
Jigs and soft plastics will work there but keep it slow.
If anyone gets out this week shoot me an email at fishingwithmike921@yahoo.com or hit me up on Facebook at Fishing with Mike.