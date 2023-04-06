Currituck's hosting of the Albemarle Easter baseball tournament and John A. Holmes' hosting of a softball tournament in the coming days have already been impacted by potential inclement weather over the weekend.
SOFTBALL
Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Thunder possible. Low 54F. S winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Updated: April 6, 2023 @ 6:04 pm
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM FRIDAY TO 2 AM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with a few gusts up to 35 kt and rough waters expected. * WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the Alligator River. * WHEN...From 8 AM Friday to 2 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
SOFTBALL
Originally set to start on Friday morning and be continued on Saturday and Monday with a championship game, the Easter softball tournament at John A. Holmes will now just be eight games played on Monday and Tuesday.
Camden will play twice on Monday against Lawrence Academy at 11 a.m. and Northside-Pinetown at 3 p.m.
The 1 p.m. game is Lawrence Academy vs. Northside-Pinetown and the 5 p.m. game to close out Monday is Lawrence vs. John A. Holmes.
Tuesday will begin with Currituck and Pamlico at 11 a.m., followed by Pamlico and John A. Holmes at 1 p.m.
The quadruple-header finishes with Perquimans facing Currituck at 3 p.m. and Perquimans facing John A. Holmes at 5 p.m.
There will be no semifinals games or championship game as originally planned.
BASEBALL
Eight teams will be competing at Currituck's baseball tournament.
The tournament is still set to begin on Saturday, but Currituck head coach Justin Hill said the decision may be made by Friday afternoon to move the games to Monday through Wednesday.
As of Thursday afternoon, the Knights are scheduled to kick off the tournament against Eastern Christian Homeschool Saturday morning at 10 a.m.
The winner of that game will play in a semifinal game at 4 p.m. Monday against the winner of Camden and Hertford County, who are currently set to play at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
The other two quarterfinals pit Perquimans against Northeastern and Pasquotank against Gates at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively, on Saturday.
The winners of those two games face each other in a 7 p.m. semifinal on Monday.
The championship game will take place on Tuesday at 7 p.m. There are scheduled losers' bracket games at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Monday as well as an added 4 p.m. game on Tuesday.
If the tournament is moved to Monday through Wednesday, the games originally scheduled for Saturday will take place at the same time Monday, and so on.
