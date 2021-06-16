EDENTON — Steamers’ outfielder Ryan Kay stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the eighth.
The Clams trailed the Greenbrier Knights by a run and had squandered several opportunities earlier in the game. Kay took a hefty swing through the first pitch he saw and missed.
After seeing two pitches outside the zone, Kay acted on what Steamers manager Marshall McDonald had preached to his team all afternoon leading up to the game: Attacking on favorable counts where a fastball is likely.
The next pitch, the West Virginia State outfielder ripped a double into right center field, plating all three runners and giving the Steamers a 5-3 lead in which they’d never return to the Knights. It was the first home win of the year for the Clams and improved them to 2-3 overall, 2-2 in the PCL East division.
Tuesday night got off to a rough start for the Steamers and starter Daniel Willie. Leadoff man Jose Cazorla reached on base due to an error, third baseman Trent Hanchey singled and after shortstop Joe Traversa struck out, Warren Bailey came to the plate. The first baseman drove the second pitch he saw over the wall in right center field wall, giving Greenbrier a 3-0 lead.
After that, Willie kept the Knights’ lineup in check. He pitched six innings, allowed two earned (three total) runs and struck out five. He allowed just one hit in his last three innings, inducing a number of ground balls and keeping hitters off balance.
Meanwhile, the Steamers chipped away offensively.
First, it was Aaron Copeland taking the first ball of the second inning over the right field fence for a solo home run. Two innings later, Joe Haney hit a sacrifice fly with runners on second and third to score Anthony Stehlin for the Clams’ second run.
For a few innings, the Steamers were reminiscent of their struggles from Monday night. After going 1-9 with runners in scoring position against Tarboro, the team was 0-6 through seven innings on Tuesday night.
The Edenton bullpen held strong while the bats were stifling. Sam Duncan allowed two hits but got out of the inning cleanly in the seventh inning. Spencer Ambrose struck out one and induced a double play in the eighth inning.
And then, the bats found their way.
Jackson Hipp, Copeland and Anthony Stehlin all singled to start the eighth inning to load the bases. The heart of the order gave the team a stroke of life with no one out in the inning. One out later, Kay stepped into the box.
Four pitches later, the California kid left the hero of Tuesday night’s game.
The lead was all the Steamers needed. Right hander Michael Allen closed the door on the evening, striking out two, putting the Knights down in order to end the game.
The 5-3 win snapped a two-game losing skid and kicked off a three game homestead for the Steamers. On Wednesday night, the Wake Forest Fungo will travel to Edenton for the first of two interleague games between the two squads. After that, it’s a day off Thursday and then a Friday night date with the Tarboro River Bandits at Historic Hicks Field.