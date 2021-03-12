EDENTON — The Edenton Steamers have announced the return of a trio of stars from last season.
Reigning Tidewater Summer League MVP and starting left fielder Houston Wright (University of Tennesee-Martin), starting pitcher and first baseman Josiah Sightler (University of South Carolina) as well as bullpen pitcher and third baseman Aaron Copeland (Spartanburg Methodist College) will all return to Edenton this summer.
The star of the Steamers’ inaugural season in the Tidewater Summer League, Houston Wright hit .456 with 14 home runs and 51 RBIs through his 27 games of action last summer. His batting average and RBI marks were both franchise records for a single season. The 6-3, 215 pound power hitting left handed bat was the organization’s Gieseke Gold Award winner, the prestigious award given to Edenton’s best player each summer. A junior at UT-Martin, Wright had a tremendous abbreviated campaign in 2020 for the Skyhawks, hitting .308 and slugging .446 in 65 appearances at the plate. Not just a quality hitter, Wright posted a .938 fielding percentage for UT-Martin in 2020 and followed it up with an errorless campaign for the Steamers last summer. Originally from Gaffney, SC, Wright played for Gaffney High School and was Class 5A all-state as a senior. Wright’s father, Terry, played professional ball in both the Reds and Braves farm systems.
“Houston is one of, if not the best hitter I have ever had. The kid works on his craft night and day,” Steamers’ manager Marshall McDonald said. “He’s an amazing kid, a joy to be around and kind of the team clown. (Wright) can just flat out hit.”
A tremendously effective two-way player for the Steamers a year ago, Josiah Sightler returns for another summer at Historic Hicks Field. A much-hyped addition last offseason, the left hander exceeded the high expectations. At the dish, Sightler slashed .338/.443/.690 while hitting seven home runs and driving in 21 runs over his 88 plate appearances. On the mound, Sightler started four games and finished with a 2.29 ERA, one of the best marks on the team. Drafted in the twelfth round by the Cincinnati Reds in the 2018 MLB Draft, the 6-5, 232 pound junior from University of South Carolina was regarded as the best prospect in South Carolina by Diamond Prospects during his senior year of high school. The Gaston, SC native launched a 355 home run in South Carolina’s season opening weekend win over Winthrop, going 3-of-5 for the Gamecocks.
“He’s a special baseball player, he’s the kind of guy who doesn’t come around too often. As he’s getting older, he’s getting more consistent in what he does and I can definitely see him playing professional baseball.” McDonald said of Sightler. “He’s the kind of guy you want in your locker room as you have a long, grinding summer and try to make it as much fun as you can. He’s definitely a guy that you’re going to need on your squad if you want to win a championship.”
Rounding out the first trio of Clams is Edenton’s reigning Goodman Glove Award winner Aaron Copeland, a third baseman and bullpen arm from Spartanburg Methodist College. Copeland makes a huge impact in every aspect of the game, shutting down hitters on the mound, robbing them of hits in the field and providing some pop at the dish. The right hander had a 2.61 ERA and 11.79 K/9 over eight appearances in 2020 for the Steamers. In the early going of Spartanburg Methodist’s season, Copeland served as the team’s closer in his sole appearance, striking out two and locking up a save in one inning of work. Standing at 5-10, 170 pounds, Copeland can turn on the ball, hitting seven home runs and driving in 21 runs last summer in Edenton. His first ten games at Spartanburg Methodist this season have brought fruitful returns at the dish as Copeland is slashing .324/.429/.471 with a home run and 10 RBIs. The Clinton, SC native also flashes the leather over at the hot corner and finished with a .909 FLD% for the Steamers a season ago.
“He’s very explosive and he can sneak up on you…he’s got an unbelievable glove and is a top notch baseball player,” McDonald said. “I can definitely see him, on the mound, being a professional baseball arm. He loves to hit, he loves to compete and when he’s not in the lineup, I can feel his eyes staring me down from across the dugout. He’s definitely a competitor.”
This trio accounted for an outstanding 45% of the team’s home runs and 37.6% of the team’s RBIs for last year’s Steamers team that finished with a 21-6 record. This will also be the third summer in which these three players have been coached by Steamers’ manager Marshall McDonald.