Back in the early 1990’s and early 2000’s, CBS hosted a TV show, Kids Say the Darndest Things, where the host would discuss topics as religion, government, and family issues with kids, and the results often leaving the audience chuckling until late into the night.
Bowling has its version of this entertaining show with the employment of the six pound bowling ball. The six pound ball is usually the lightest ball to be found in the bowling center. The lighter the ball, the thinner the outer layer of the ball (the shell) will be. Because of simple physics, when you combine the thin shell with a higher speed of ball delivery, the likelihood of a busted ball increases, which is why centers frown upon adult bowlers trying to launch the lighter spheres down the lane. (One of my pet peeves of the bowling business).
The common intent of the six pound ball is to allow younger children the same enjoyment and fun bowling experience as adults.
The game of bowling is a game of deflection, either the deflection of a ball after contacting the pins, or the deflection of the pins after contact with the ball or the other pins.
The combination of pin and ball deflection at the same time can result in some pretty incredible shots as was the case for 6 year old Ruffin Attkisson on Tuesday afternoon last week.
Ruffin and his mom, Jennifer, were looking for something to do to pass the time on a rainy afternoon, and a fun afternoon at the lanes seemed like a good way to fill the soggy afternoon.
The upcoming first grader from White Oak Elementary school in Chowan County faced a tough split challenge when the six pound ball he was rolling failed to navigate through the complete rack of ten 3.5 pound bowling pins, leaving the entire back row, plus the 6 pin standing in front of them. The 6-7-8-9-10 split would be nearly impossible for most bowlers, but not Ruffin, with his 6 pound bowling ball.
Ruffin confidently rolled his ball, not hitting a bumper on the way, to lightly kiss the six pin on the left, deflecting the pin into the 10, while the ball split the 8 and 9 perfectly, toppling the 8 over into its neighboring 7 pin!
There it was: the conversion of the 6-7-8-9-10 split, and after over 50 years around bowling centers, the bowling gods put me in the right place at the right time to witness this unusual feat. Congratulations Ruffin!
In local league action, Monday Night Trio continued to turn in some impressive scores, seeing David Ange lead the way with a 233-654, followed by Garry Williams’ 279-624, and Chris Farrell’s 238-606.
Krista Farrell’s 203-526 led the ladies last Monday night, finishing just ahead of Chasity Meads’ 183-503, Karen Ashley’s 456 series, and Suzie Ange’s 169 game.
Ben Hawkins’ 249-607 took the top spot last Thursday night during the trophy. Christopher Vinson followed with a 244-595, just ahead of William Smith’s 590 series, and John Bradley’s 237 game.
Stephanie Winslow’s 198-514 was tops for the ladies, just ahead of Debbie Winslow’s 167-483 and Linda Sawyer’s 155-406.
Kaylee Winslow’s 166-455, Cameron Wenninger’s 101-261, and Logan Wenninger’s 73-170 led the youth of the Trophy League.
Jacob Davenport’s 260-733 topped the guys from the Summer Youth-Adult Crazy 8 League, He was followed by Joshua Davenport’s 229-674, and Colby Judge’s 282-589.
Elizabeth Scaff led the young ladies with a 202-534, along with Tara Blazier;s 123-335, and Tabitha Vanscoy’s 95-239.
Bryce Hawkins’ 253-702, Christopher Vinson’s 296-641, and Chelly Fisher’s 131-362 were high scores on the adult side.
Congratulations are due to John Bradley on being the sole survivor at the end of the Survivor, the Tournament, this past weekend. Bradley, who exited qualifying in the number one position, shot games of 247-247-242-231, to set up a one game faceoff with Christopher Vinson for the winner’s purse. Bradley’s 171 (209 handicap) was enough to overcome Vinson’s 141 (195).
Bradley and Vinson withstood the challenge of other qualifiers, Garry Williams and Bryce Hawkins. Williams and Hawkins each used the buy back rule to re-enter the survivor rounds after being eliminated, but both were eliminated after their first games following re-entry.
The 4-game series of tournaments continued last Tuesday night with a 4-game sweeper event. Javon Simpson rode a 278 opening game to the handicap win, finishing with a 4-game total of 991. Garry Williams took the second place prize with a 973 total, firing a scratch top game of 266.
Mark Tarkington tossed a pair of 236 games, taking the scratch division with an 880 series.
The Summer Tuesday night series will continue tonight with a 4-game 9-pin no tap tournament tonight at 6:30. Bowlers will roll 4 games and drop their low score to make a 3-game total. A modified handicap system will also be employed. Entry fee is $20 per bowler.
The senior bowlers of Albemarle Lanes had another good turnout for a 3-game 9-pin no tap event while enjoying some traditional bingo along the way. Kathy Prieur , Patsy Sanders, and Stella Miller won high game honors for the ladies, while Fred Hill, Lander Latham, and Wynn McCallister took home high game prizes for the men.
The seniors will return July 14 for a Christmas in July gathering using the 7-8-9 no-tap scoring system along with mystery doubles each game. Bowlers will have several ways of winning prizes throughout the event. Anyone age 50 and over is invited to join this sure to be fun afternoon of bowling while snacking on some traditional holiday refreshments.
Albemarle Lanes will also be hosting a traditional Casino Bowl on Saturday afternoons during July. For a buy in fee of $20 per bowler, entrants will roll 3 games of 9-pin no tap, earning cash for 10-pin strikes ranging from $1 to $15 depending on the position of colored pins in the rack. Bowlers will also win money for certain split conversions!
Until next week, good luck and good bowling!